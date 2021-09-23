Spiders use strong second half vs. Vikings

With just over 33 minutes left, Gold flicked a shot just over the net on a set piece from Patrick Garrett to Andrew Beohler, who narrowly missed putting the Spiders up.

Not three minutes later, junior Matthew Avilla-Chona assisted on a through ball to senior midfielder Isaac Arellano, who netted his sixth goal of the season to give the Spiders a 2-1 lead they wouldn’t give back.

Senior Oliver Coreas put the final nails in the coffin for the Vikings. Coreas first fired a shot from the top of the box with just over 13 minutes left to cushion the blow to a 3-1 lead as he tallied his seventh goal of the year. Just under a minute later, Coreas again beat Gold and the Viking defense, this time with a shot to the low-right corner. Later Coreas, looking for the hat trick, assisted on the final goal from Avilis-Chona that led to the 5-1 win.

“I scored two goals, but we’re working as a team and playing good,” Coreas said. “I hope we can keep it going, and I think we can as we work as a team.”

Overall, the Spiders out-shot the Vikings 24-8 on the night and played much better in the second half.

Despite the loss, Central Cabarrus has a short time to recover, as it was scheduled to play host to South Rowan (2-7) on Wednesday.