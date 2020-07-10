AS AMERICA FOCUSES ON RESHORING, HICKORY IS AN IDEAL LOCATION FOR CRITICAL & ESSENTIAL INDUSTRIES

The city of Hickory continues to forge ahead, even in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, with a $90 million revitalization plan to attract new industries, including those now identified as critical and essential.

This sprawling metro of 365,000 people is primed to benefit from the current economic landscape and new site selection considerations, thanks to the forethought of its citizens and community leaders.

Hickory is no stranger to economic uncertainty...or resurgence.

Facing several economic hardships over the last few decades, Hickory has always managed to reinvent itself and emerge stronger on the other side. This time is not any different.

The Catawba County Economic Development Corporation (EDC) recently proposed a new marketing and recruitment plan based on opportunities exposed by the pandemic. The EDC’s Critical & Essential Recruitment and Expansion Initiative incentivizes identified opportunities, targeting sectors that have shown supply chain and production deficiencies in operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Such industries may include pharmaceuticals, medical supplies and personal protection equipment, medical devices and testing equipment and products, medical and R&D labs, battery manufacturing, logistics and transportation parts and equipment, information and data storage, food production, and advanced textiles.

“During the pandemic, we’ve seen many local manufacturers transition to PPE production to meet increased demand,” said Scott Millar, President of the Catawba County EDC. “This is a testament to the resiliency of Catawba County and the ability of our local workforce to adapt in challenging times.”