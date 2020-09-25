Bar-B-Que and the Railroad

What does BBQ have to do with railroads? The original R&R Bar-B-Que restaurant opened in 1998, and was located next to railroad tracks. The railroad theme was simply a way of celebrating its origins. Owners at that time, Bob Critz and Rob Elmore, shared the name “Robert”. R&R seemed like a logical choice when the two friends went into business together.

Bob and Rob shared more than a name. They also shared a love for vinegar-base BBQ. Today, Bob Critz has brought on his son, Carter Critz, as general manager of R&R Bar-B-Que. The business has continued to grow and evolve. However, you can be sure that some things – like good food, friendly staff and welcoming surroundings, won’t ever change.

Bob and Carter continue those traditions at their location in Concord, just off I-85 and Poplar Tent Road. Soon, they will have a new location in downtown Kannapolis. They would love for you to join them as they look forward to serving you and sharing their love for BBQ at their new location. Come see why R&R Bar-B-Que was voted the Best BBQ and Best Ribs in Greater Cabarrus.