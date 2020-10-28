CBD: What it Is, How it Works, & Where to Buy Quality CBD Products

You’ve undoubtedly seen signs or displays at various stores advertising CBD oils and products, but do you really know what it is and how it works? Could it help you? How do you know if you’re getting a quality product?
Our goal at Piedmont Green CBD is to educate our community about hemp and CBD, and the difference our quality, locally-grown and processed products could make for you!
What is CBD?
There are two main cannabinoids in cannabis – THC and CBD. THC is the compound most referred to when cannabis products are used recreationally, whereas CBD, or cannabidiol, is utilized for more medicinal purposes. Hemp CBD is used by many people to help with a variety of health and wellness concerns, including sleep, anxiety, and pain. Products containing CBD are legal for all individuals over the age of 18 to purchase so long as the products have a THC content at or below .3%.
How Does CBD Work?
From the time we’re born, our body is equipped with what’s called the endocannabinoid system that has been found to be responsible in supporting a range of bodily functions, including sleep, mood, appetite, memory, immunity, and more. Within this system are receptors (CB1 and CB2) that receive cannabinoids, whether made naturally through our own bodies or supplied through an external source such as CBD products. These cannabinoid receptors help transmit signals between the central nervous system and vital organs, thus promoting homeostasis.
When using CBD products, like oils, topical creams, and edibles, it is believed that the CBD binds with these receptors within the endocannabinoid system, allowing your central nervous system to communicate more efficiently with your organs. While it should not be considered a miracle cure, it can help to get better sleep, manage anxiety, or minimize pain/nausea. If you are interested in adding CBD to your current medical treatments, be sure to discuss with your physician to prevent any potential unwanted drug interactions.
Buying Quality CBD Products
As CBD becomes more widely available, it’s important to ensure you’re purchasing a quality product, especially if you have a specific problem you are looking to help manage. If you’ve never tried CBD before, you may also have questions, like, “what’s the best CBD oil for sleep? Anxiety? Pain?” The truth is, CBD oil in general can help with all of these problems – it’s all about finding your right dosage.
At Piedmont Green CBD in Concord, North Carolina, not only do we sell top-quality, locally-grown hemp and CBD products, we are NCDA licensed hemp farmers that grow our CBD right here in Cabarrus County! We are passionate about providing help and education for our customers to help everyone get the most benefit out of our products. All of our oils are processed right here in central North Carolina using locally-grown, organic hemp flower, flavored with all-natural organic extracts, and backed by DEA certified lab testing for potency and purity. We also offer a variety of locally-grown CBD hemp flower products, CBD vape and concentrates, topicals, edibles, and more! When you visit our shop, you’ll always be able to talk with and learn from at least one of our owners, Christian Dobson and Eric Abarelli, who will help you find just what you’re looking for.
Stop by our shop today in downtown Concord at 162 Church St. NE, call us at 704-314-4321, or shop from anywhere online at www.PiedmontGreenCBD.com! Shipping is always free, and we also offer free curbside pickup for local clients. Let our caring, knowledgeable team at Piedmont Green CBD help you learn more about CBD, and the benefits it could provide for you!
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!