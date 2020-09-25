TEAM HONEYCUTT / ALLEN TATE REALTORS

Truly this team’s lives by the quote “Service is the rent we pay for living on this earth”!

Readers voted you one of the best, what does that mean to you?

Although we do the things we do because we believe they are the right things to do and they fall in line with our core values,

it is always nice to have people recognize your efforts. This community is so special to each of our members and we love giving back to hopefully make it even better. If we all do our part, this community and this world will continue to be a better place to live.

What is next for your industry?

One thing for sure is the real estate market and the industry as a whole is ever changing! This is another reason why our commitment to being full time, caring and passionate Realtors have brought the success it has. It is for sure that in Real Estate, experience counts. Our 30+ years as a team and over 250 years’ experience as a team gives our clients a true advantage. Having our team as your Trusted Advisor will give you an edge when it comes to market knowledge, negotiations and service! It’s for sure that whatever comes up next in the real estate market, Team Honeycutt will be on the forefront and ready to make sure our clients understand and are educated on where the market is going.