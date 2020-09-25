Voted Best Animal Hospital / Veterinarian, Two Area Locations

Cabarrus Animal Hospital in Kannapolis, and their sister practice, Harrisburg Animal Hospital, are pleased to provide a wide variety of veterinary services for animals in the area. Since 1974, their team is dedicated to providing the best care possible for your pets.

Both facilities are equipped with the latest equipment and technology. This helps their doctors diagnose and treat most problems as quick as possible. They also strive to maintain excellent relationships with nearby specialists should your pet need referral for specialized care. Through those relationships, specialty surgeries and diagnostics are offered locally in their facilities. That means less travel and less stress on clients and patients.

Cabarrus Animal Hospital is open Monday thru Friday 7:30am – 8:30pm, Saturday 7:30am – 6:00pm. Urgent care services are offered after 3:00 pm on Saturdays. Harrisburg Animal Hospital is open Monday thru Friday 8:00am – 6:00pm, Saturday 8:00am – 12:00pm. For after-hours emergency care, please call Cabarrus Emergency at 704-932-1182.

Cabarrus Animal Hospital and Harrisburg Animal Hospital take great pride in being available when you need them. Their extended hours Monday through Saturday, coupled with a wide array of service offerings, allow them to service all of your veterinary needs in one place. They would love to hear from you.