sports promo

How one former CabCo star is becoming a successful pitchman.
Following the death of Michael R. Coltrane, the community reflected on the lasting impact he and his family had made on Concord.
CONCORD – It’s easy for Jim Baker to see the irony of the path his basketball coaching career has followed.
As arrogant as this may be, I am going to make resolutions for you and me to make Cabarrus County a better place in 2022. This is going to be …
If the food is as good as it looks on social media, Concord’s newest place to eat is going to be good.
As North Carolina hits another record-high positive test rate, Gov. Roy Cooper offers an update on COVID-19 in the state, as well as on recent…
CONCORD – Thanks to a buzzer-beating lay-in by senior McKenzie McIntyre, the Northwest Cabarrus girls basketball team defeated China Grove Jes…
Atrium Health Cabarrus was pleased to welcome the first baby of 2022 across the Atrium Health system at 1:51 a.m. Jan. 1, 2022.
CONCORD – Here are results from Friday night’s high school basketball games involving Cabarrus County teams, starting with those listed in the…
The life of the Air Force veteran, who was shot by a police officer at the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is far more complicated than the heroic portrait presented by Trump and his allies.
Tom Grady is the Cabarrus County Bar’s 2021 recipient of the Liberty Bell award. This award is given each year by the local bar to recognize o…
