A Warriors Awakening: Young Cabarrus private-school team wins first conference title, wants more

Standout senior linebacker/receiver Michael Dickens is out for the season with a concussion, and freshman cornerback Cole Frood has the same injury but could return during the playoffs. Talented senior defensive end Waylon Petiote and freshman cornerback Correll Johnson are in quarantine; neither has the coronavirus but the move was taken as a precautionary measure because of possible contact with a victim. Cunningham also will also miss the game with a shoulder injury.

“We’ve got several guys out, and that may impact the game, obviously,” Bolton said. “But right now, (our players) are excited, and they know that we have to finish strong to have a shot in the playoffs and get a good seed.”

One thing that’s been evident about the 2020 Warriors is that they aren’t afraid of tough circumstances. It’s a characteristic Bolton said he noticed as the players convened in the preseason, not long after he arrived from a successful stint as an offensive assistant at much bigger public-school programs in South Carolina.

Still, Bolton has been amazed by what he’s seen take place within his still-new program.