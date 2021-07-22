Atrium Health Ballpark takes crown in 2021 Best of the Ballparks Contest

KANNAPOLIS – After five rounds of online voting that spanned over a month to find the top Low-A ballpark in Minor League Baseball, Atrium Health Ballpark blasted by LECOM Park in the championship series to win the Ballpark Digest 2021 Best of the Ballparks annual contest in its inaugural season as home of the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

“This award would not be possible without the vision of the City of Kannapolis, all of the design and construction partners that collaborated on the project, and most importantly the continued support of our community and fan base,” Cannon Ballers General Manager Matt Millward said. “We are beyond honored to receive the distinction as Best of the Ballparks, but this is only the beginning of an amazing future ahead for the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Atrium Health Ballpark. The best is yet to come!”

All 30 Low-A teams throughout MiLB were represented in the fan-inspired contest, as Atrium Health Ballpark advanced to the Low-A championship round by receiving 64 percent of the votes against Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium. In the finals, Atrium Health Ballpark jumped out to an early lead during the week-long round, eventually cruising by LECOM Park with 65 percent of the votes for the White Sox Low-A affiliate home.