Cannon Ballers Chronicles: A big-league mentality has gotten OF Krogman where he is today

With all 30 MLB team’s sending their scouts to the Area Code Games, Krogman started to garner attention from the highest level after the show that he put on at the dish and in the outfield. D.J. Gladney, the current Cannon Ballers third baseman, also suited up alongside Krogman on the White Sox AC team. Gladney was later drafted in the 16th round in 2019.

Leading up to the 2019 MLB First-Year Player Draft in June, Krogman felt confident that he was a five-tool player (speed, arm strength, fielding, hitting for average, hitting for power) that should be picked up early in the draft. “As far as my play on the field, I’m a very confident person. I believe that I was a first rounder. Whether or not others did, it didn’t matter to me. That was my mentality.

"I had teams calling and telling me that I could be taken anywhere from the fifth round to the tenth round but of course that wasn’t how it worked out. The second half of the draft came and still, nothing.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nothing turned into something as all of sudden, he gets a call from a Chicago area code.

The White Sox had drafted Krogman in the 34th round. Krogman’s initial thought was excitement but there was also some doubt that it was just a courtesy pick by the White Sox.