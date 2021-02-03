BOYS BASKETBALL: Briggs breaks the 1,000-point barrier as Wonders run away from Trojans

CONCORD – On a night when A.L. Brown boys basketball standout Kheni Briggs entered the 1,000-point club, the Wonders pulled away from rival Northwest Cabarrus in the second half for a 70-50 road victory on Tuesday.
Briggs, just a junior, had 26 points on the night to help A.L. Brown (4-2 overall, 4-2 South Piedmont 3A Conference) extend its winning streak to two game in a row.
A 6-foot-3 guard, Briggs entered the season with nearly 900 career points, but his ability to break the record sooner was delayed because the Wonders missed nearly two weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. Briggs currently has scholarship offers from East Carolina, Appalachian State and Elon.
Tuesday’s game began with intensity from both sides, as the Trojans and Wonders kept it close in the first quarter. Northwest Cabarrus used perimeter shooting as its point of attack as the Wonders’ stingy defense kept the Trojans out of the paint, while A.L. Brown scored many of its early points near the basket.
Northwest’s Jamari McKoy, in particular, started off hot, accounting for nine of the Trojans’ 14 points in the first quarter.
Northwest Cabarrus coach Eric Jackson expected the rivalry matchup to be hard-fought.
“We’re always up to play those guys, and I’m sure it’s vice versa,” said Jackson. “I think this is one of those things where both teams get up and they’re ready to play. You know everybody’s hungry for a win.”
At the end of the first quarter, the Trojans held the advantage, 14-11, and both squads looked strong to start out the second period. Northwest Cabarrus held onto its slim lead until midway through, when Briggs gathered an offensive rebound and turned it into a layup to put the Wonders up, 20-19.
A.L. Brown would not relinquish its lead for the rest of the game.
For the latter half of the second quarter, the Wonders locked in on the defensive end, creating turnovers and getting to the Trojans’ basket in transition to turn them into points.
Northwest Cabarrus limited the A.L. Brown surge by pushing through the Wonders’ tough interior defense. Senior point guard Trevon Dozier led Northwest in the quarter, scoring five points to offset some of the damage done by the visiting team.
The Wonders, however, seized the momentum going into halftime with a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute, one from Briggs and another from junior guard Koby Scott, to extend their lead from three points to nine midway through the contest.
Coming out of the half, A.L. Brown picked up right where it left off, with Briggs splashing a triple only seconds into the third quarter. Throughout the night, Briggs stood firm defensively on the interior and transformed rebounds into offense while also hitting a few 3-pointers.
The Wonders, who had predominantly relied upon layups and putbacks in the first half, shot much better in the third quarter. They still maintained their heavy paint presence, though, feeding off multiple offensive rebounds.
Northwest Cabarrus made progress on the offensive end coming out of halftime, managing to cut past the Wonders’ defense, but turnovers ended up being the Trojans’ Achilles’ heel.
The Wonders shortened many Northwest offensive trips by disrupting passing lanes and swarming whenever the Trojans picked up a dribble. A.L. Brown also pressured the Trojans into multiple second-half offensive fouls, as the Wonders took charges and adjusted to Northwest Cabarrus driving hard to the rim.
A.L. Brown coach Andy Poplin was proud of the stoutness his team showed on the defensive end.
“I think our team is buying into defense, and if we’ll play defense every possession, we’ll have a chance to get out and run and get some easy baskets,” said Poplin. “Really, it all boils down to getting stops on that other end, we stepped up and took some charges and we didn’t give (the Trojans) any second chances.”
That defensive effort was on full display as the fourth quarter opened up, with A.L. Brown senior point guard CJ Wilson swatting away a Northwest Cabarrus shot only one minute in.
“I think we’re one of the top teams to lead this conference,” said Wilson. “We were just locking in, executing, and doing it all together.”
SCORING SUMMARY
A.L. Brown 11 22 21 16 -- 70
Northwest Cabarrus 14 10 14 12 -- 50
A.L. BROWN - Kheni Briggs 26, Ja’Lan Chambers 3, Xavier Chambers 6, Russell 9, Koby Scott 12, Wallace 1, CJ Wilson 13
NORTHWEST CABARRUS - Cabrera 5, Deese 2, Trevon Dozier 10, Mickens 9, Jamari McKoy 17, Williams 2