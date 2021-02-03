BOYS BASKETBALL: Briggs breaks the 1,000-point barrier as Wonders run away from Trojans

At the end of the first quarter, the Trojans held the advantage, 14-11, and both squads looked strong to start out the second period. Northwest Cabarrus held onto its slim lead until midway through, when Briggs gathered an offensive rebound and turned it into a layup to put the Wonders up, 20-19.

A.L. Brown would not relinquish its lead for the rest of the game.

For the latter half of the second quarter, the Wonders locked in on the defensive end, creating turnovers and getting to the Trojans’ basket in transition to turn them into points.

Northwest Cabarrus limited the A.L. Brown surge by pushing through the Wonders’ tough interior defense. Senior point guard Trevon Dozier led Northwest in the quarter, scoring five points to offset some of the damage done by the visiting team.

The Wonders, however, seized the momentum going into halftime with a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute, one from Briggs and another from junior guard Koby Scott, to extend their lead from three points to nine midway through the contest.