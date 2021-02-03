BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy rebounds from league loss by cruising past Gaston Christian

CONCORD – The one was about balance and bouncing back.

On Tuesday night, the Concord Academy boys basketball recovered from a Friday night loss to Indian Trail Metrolina Christian by handling visiting Gaston Christian, 95-67.

Several Concord Academy players contributed, led by senior forward Tyler Fearne’s effort of 18 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.

But the evening also included Logan Threatt racking up 16 points, five rebounds and three assists; LA Boyd’s 13 points, four rebounds and four assists; Trae Benham’s 13 points, four rebounds and two steals; Tucker Johnson’s 12 points and eight rebounds; and KJ Perry’s 12 points and five rebounds.

Concord Academy improved to 17-6 overall and 5-1 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

Gaston Christian, which fell to 5-16 and 3-8, was paced by Will Kelly and Greg Brockington, who had 16 points apiece.

SCORING SUMMARY

Gaston Christian 20 11 13 23 -- 67

Concord Academy 20 24 20 31 -- 95