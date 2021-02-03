 Skip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy rebounds from league loss by cruising past Gaston Christian
BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy rebounds from league loss by cruising past Gaston Christian

01-31 CONCORD ACADEMY-GASTON CHRISTIAN LOGO

CONCORD – The one was about balance and bouncing back.

On Tuesday night, the Concord Academy boys basketball recovered from a Friday night loss to Indian Trail Metrolina Christian by handling visiting Gaston Christian, 95-67.

Several Concord Academy players contributed, led by senior forward Tyler Fearne’s effort of 18 points, four rebounds and two blocked shots.

But the evening also included Logan Threatt racking up 16 points, five rebounds and three assists; LA Boyd’s 13 points, four rebounds and four assists; Trae Benham’s 13 points, four rebounds and two steals; Tucker Johnson’s 12 points and eight rebounds; and KJ Perry’s 12 points and five rebounds.

Concord Academy improved to 17-6 overall and 5-1 in the Metrolina Athletic Conference.

Gaston Christian, which fell to 5-16 and 3-8, was paced by Will Kelly and Greg Brockington, who had 16 points apiece.

SCORING SUMMARY

Gaston Christian     20     11     13     23 -- 67

Concord Academy  20     24     20     31 -- 95

GASTON CHRISTIAN – Greg Brockington 16, Rhyne 6, Will Kelly 16, Derek Bradley 13, Elliott 2, Chapman 5, Soutzos 5

CONCORD ACADEMY – Cannady 7, KJ Perry 12, Tucker Johnson 12, Trae Benham 13, Tyler Fearne 18, LA Boyd 13, Logan Threatt 16, Cvetkovic 3

 

