BOYS BASKETBALL: Harris’ hustle helps net West Cabarrus another late-game win over Trojans

That’s when Harris went into action.

On Munson’s second miss, the ball caromed to the far right side. Harris hurried all the way from the left side of the lane and wound up with the ball, quickly giving it to a teammate. West Cabarrus’ Sebastian Akins attacked the basket and missed, but Harris was there to haul in that rebound, too, and officials called a foul on Trevon Dozier, sending Harris to the line with the Wolverines still trailing by a point.

With the clock showing 44.1 seconds, Harris hit one of the two free throws, tying things at 54.

But there was still time for the Trojans make something special happen, and coach Eric Jackson called timeout with 24.8 seconds.

When action resumed Dozier was controlling the point. Northwest passed the ball around as time wound down, and then Dozier attempted to make a move between two defenders. The ball came loose, Dozier tried to retrieve it, and was whistled for a foul with just 5.2 seconds left in the game.

With things tied up Atkins went to the free-throw line and calmly sank the first shot, putting the Wolverines out in front, 55-54. Atkins’ next attempt missed, but his teammate, Harris soared in for the rebound again and was fouled with 3.2 seconds remaining.