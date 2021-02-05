BOYS BASKETBALL: Harris’ hustle helps net West Cabarrus another late-game win over Trojans

CONCORD – Once again, Northwest Cabarrus was on the precipice, just seconds within securing its first victory of the season.
And, once again, West Cabarrus simply found a way.
Offensive rebounding and clutch free-throw shooting in the late stages proved to be the difference Thursday night, as the Wolverines edged the Trojans, 57-54.
Northwest Cabarrus, which was playing its third game in four nights, saw its record fall to 0-7 overall and 0-6 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.
On the other side, West Cabarrus claimed its third consecutive victory, including two in a row against the Trojans this week, and now sits 5-4 overall and 4-4 in the SPC.
Sophomore Ricky Minard III pumped in a career-best 22 points, and junior Josh Harris had 10 for West Cabarrus.
But Harris’ greatest contribution to the Wolverines might have been what he did when he didn’t have the ball in his hands: He simply hustled and made sure that it ended up there.
The Trojans took the lead with 1 minute, 34 seconds remaining when Jamari McKoy hit the second of two free throws, making the score 54-53.
As the clock wound down to less than a minute remaining, West Cabarrus was running its offense, and McKoy made a move for a steal but was whistled for fouling Jayden Munson. The West Cabarrus junior had two free throws with 54.7 seconds remaining, but both attempts bounced off.
That’s when Harris went into action.
On Munson’s second miss, the ball caromed to the far right side. Harris hurried all the way from the left side of the lane and wound up with the ball, quickly giving it to a teammate. West Cabarrus’ Sebastian Akins attacked the basket and missed, but Harris was there to haul in that rebound, too, and officials called a foul on Trevon Dozier, sending Harris to the line with the Wolverines still trailing by a point.
With the clock showing 44.1 seconds, Harris hit one of the two free throws, tying things at 54.
But there was still time for the Trojans make something special happen, and coach Eric Jackson called timeout with 24.8 seconds.
When action resumed Dozier was controlling the point. Northwest passed the ball around as time wound down, and then Dozier attempted to make a move between two defenders. The ball came loose, Dozier tried to retrieve it, and was whistled for a foul with just 5.2 seconds left in the game.
With things tied up Atkins went to the free-throw line and calmly sank the first shot, putting the Wolverines out in front, 55-54. Atkins’ next attempt missed, but his teammate, Harris soared in for the rebound again and was fouled with 3.2 seconds remaining.
Harris made both free throws, pushing West Cabarrus’ lead to three points, but the Trojans were unable to get off a shot before the final buzzer.
McKoy led Northwest with 19 points, Dozier had 13, and Jacari Mickens contributed 11.
SCORING SUMMARY
West Cabarrus 16 14 9 18 – 57
NW Cabarrus 17 3 16 18 – 54
WEST CABARRUS – Josh Harris 10, Munson 9, Jean-Pierre 2, Jackson 5, Akins 2, Ricky Minard III 22, Evans 6
NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Williams 2, Trevon Dozier 13, Jacari Mickens 11, Jamari McKoy 19, Cabrera 3, Deese 4. Gonder 2