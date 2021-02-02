BOYS BASKETBALL: Late rally gives West Cabarrus an inspired victory over Northwest Cabarrus

CONCORD – As the minutes dripped from the scoreboard clock late Monday night, the Northwest Cabarrus boys basketball team drew closer and closer to victory.
The Trojans had played solid basketball and wanted this victory.
And after five consecutive defeats to start the season, they NEEDED this victory.
But for different reasons, so did the West Cabarrus Wolverines.
So in the game’s late stages, when things mattered most, the Wolverines made their move.
And their stand.
The Wolverines put together an efficient scoring approach and at the same time didn’t allow Northwest Cabarrus to make a field goal over the final four minutes to pull out a 43-36 league win over the Trojans.
West Cabarrus, seemingly in the midst of an awakening, pulled its overall record to .500 (4-4) while massaging its South Piedmont 3A Conference mark to 3-4, good for fourth place in the standings.
Northwest Cabarrus fell to 0-6 overall and 0-5 in SPC play, leaving the Trojans as the only winless team in the league.
The teams are set to face off again Thursday on the Trojans’ home floor.
Monday’s outcome was the Wolverines’ second win in a row following their road victory at West Cabarrus coach Jabarr Adams’ alma mater, Gastonia Ashbrook, on Friday night. But prior to that, they’d dropped four consecutive games.
Adams believes Monday’s comeback victory over Northwest – the game was close throughout, but the Wolverines played from behind for most of the night – might be a sign of things to come.
“We’ve kind of been grinding,” Adams said. “We’re a brand-new school with a different group of guys coming from a lot of different places. We’re trying to convince them to believe in themselves and believe they can win a tough ball game.
“Like I told them in the locker room tonight: ‘It was ugly, but you won. You found a way to win. Three weeks ago, you would’ve given up. (The Trojans) would’ve beaten you by 10. But tonight, you found a way to win. You were down a majority of the game, and you had to fight back to win. And you guys fought.’”
The Wolverines didn’t win Monday by draining clutch 3-pointers and getting alley-oop dunks; instead, it was more of a workmanlike effort, filled with defensive stops, tough drives to the basket and poise at the free-throw line when it mattered.
Northwest had appeared in good shape to gain its elusive first victory, especially after Jamari McKoy went coast-to-coast to give the Trojans a 35-32 lead with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in the game.
But the Wolverines methodically clawed their way back.
Junior guard Jaylen Jackson, who was West’s top scorer with 11 points, some of them on electric spin moves that ended with finger rolls into the hoop, sank a pair of free throws with 3:19 remaining to pull the Wolverines within a point, 35-34.
That was followed by Sabastian Akins’ hard drive to the basket that was culminated with the soft touch of a floater that gave the Wolverines the lead.
Around that same time, the West Cabarrus defensive pressure intensified, and the Trojans seemed ill-equipped to handle it. Jackson forced a five-second call on McKoy, and then Ricky Minard III stepped up and drew a charge.
Northwest did tie the game when Trevon Dozier hit one of two free throws to make it 36-36 with 1:35 remaining, but Akins again struck quickly with a drive to the hoop to put the Wolverines ahead, 38-36, for good.
What ensued were more defensive stops by the Wolverines: another charge taken, a blocked shot by Akins, a swat by Jackson, another by Josh Harris.
Anything to protect the rim, until finally, there was no more time left for a Northwest comeback and a first win of the season.
“Sometimes it happens like that,” Northwest coach Eric Jackson said. “I felt like we got some good looks, some good opportunities. Sometimes, they just don’t go for you.
“Hats off to that team and coaching staff. They did a really good job and came out with the victory.”
Over the final three minutes, the Wolverines induced five turnovers and four missed shots. On the other end, they made six of seven free throws during that span.
“It was a team win,” said Akins, who had six points during the Wolverines’ 11-1 run to close the game.
“We did it as a team, and everybody did something to help us. We all feed off each other’s energy. I feel like we’re really gelling together. We’ve really bought in.”
While Adams acknowledged that the comeback victory was special, he also said he puts every win for his team in that category. West Cabarrus, he explained, has something to prove, and Monday was just another step.
“All our wins are quality for us,” Adams said. “Being a new school, I tell our guys all the time, ‘They picked you (to finish) seventh (in the SPC). Are you the No. 7 team in this league? Well, go out here every night and show them you’re not the No. 7 team.
“So we take all wins with charity. We went to (Jay M.) Robinson, they were 0-4. They beat us by 17. We woke them up. So I told (our players Monday), Northwest is 0-5. Don’t let them walk in and get their first win from you. Win the first game tonight, and then we’ll talk about Thursday.”
Adams walked out of his home gym late Monday with smile, filled with pride about the direction his young players seem to be headed.
“I think they’re starting to believe in each other,” he said, “and I think they’re starting to believe in what I’m telling them what they need to be doing.”