BOYS BASKETBALL: Late rally gives West Cabarrus an inspired victory over Northwest Cabarrus

Adams believes Monday’s comeback victory over Northwest – the game was close throughout, but the Wolverines played from behind for most of the night – might be a sign of things to come.

“We’ve kind of been grinding,” Adams said. “We’re a brand-new school with a different group of guys coming from a lot of different places. We’re trying to convince them to believe in themselves and believe they can win a tough ball game.

“Like I told them in the locker room tonight: ‘It was ugly, but you won. You found a way to win. Three weeks ago, you would’ve given up. (The Trojans) would’ve beaten you by 10. But tonight, you found a way to win. You were down a majority of the game, and you had to fight back to win. And you guys fought.’”

The Wolverines didn’t win Monday by draining clutch 3-pointers and getting alley-oop dunks; instead, it was more of a workmanlike effort, filled with defensive stops, tough drives to the basket and poise at the free-throw line when it mattered.

Northwest had appeared in good shape to gain its elusive first victory, especially after Jamari McKoy went coast-to-coast to give the Trojans a 35-32 lead with 4 minutes, 20 seconds left in the game.

But the Wolverines methodically clawed their way back.