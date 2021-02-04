BOYS BASKETBALL: On the road, ‘green’ Vikings overtake defending champion Chargers

Cox Mill was able to force some turnovers with its full-court press as the second half began, and when Isaiah Nelson (10 points) made the front end of a two-shot foul and later a layup for his first points of the game, the Chargers trailed just 43-42 with 5:28 left in the third quarter.

Central Cabarrus’ first five wins this season were mostly by lopsided scores, and for the first time it was presented with a game it would have to seize. What happened next may have been the most fun the Vikings have had all year.

Miller started a 17-2 Central Cabarrus run with a bounce-friendly 3-pointer from the left wing. On the Vikings’ next possession, Chase Daniel rebounded a Miller miss and kicked it out to Bost, who drilled a 3 from the other side of the lane.

Thompson followed with a rebound of Chase Daniel’s 3-point attempt by flipping in a backward layup from under the rim. Miller then hit his second trey after Carson Daniel (game-high four steals) passed up an open look from the top of the key to pass to his brother on the wing, who quickly fed Miller in the corner.

The Chargers’ Jaylen Hamilton disrupted the Vikings’ spurt with a short jumper in the lane, but Thompson and Miller both hit 3-pointers inside the final 40 seconds to give Central Cabarrus a 60-44 lead going to the final quarter.