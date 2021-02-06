BOYS BASKETBALL: SouthLake Christian uses clutch free-throw shooting to stop Concord Academy

HUNTERSVILLE – The Concord Academy boys basketball team went on the road and suffered a tough 69-65 loss to Huntersville SouthLake Christian Academy Friday night.

Despite 26 points from senior guard Trae Benham, Concord Academy saw its record fall to 11-8 overall. Javian Cannady and Logan Threatt had 11 points apiece for Concord Academy.

Sophomore guard Christian Monroe, son of SouthLake Christian coach and former N.C. State star Rodney Monroe, led his team with 19 points. James Proctor had 18, while Micah Hamdlogten added 13 and Mu Moore 11.

A big reason for the loss seemed to be free throw shooting. Concord Academy shot 58 percent from the line, while SouthLake Christian knocked down 85 percent of its attempts,

SCORING SUMMARY

SouthLake Christian 16 13 18 22 -- 69

Concord Academy 11 8 20 26 – 65

SOUTHLAKE CHRISTIAN – Mu Moore 11, Duguid 5, Micah Hamdlogten 14, James Proctor 18, Watson 2, Christian Monroe 19

CONCORD ACADEMY – Javian Cannady 11, Johnson 2, Trae Benham 26, Fearne 8, Boyd 2, Threatt 11, Mircic 4