BOYS BASKETBALL: Special spurts spark Cougars to CISAA win over Knights

CONCORD – “Three runs of six” may sound more like a game of rummy than a basketball game, but it was Cannon School’s three six-point spurts in the first quarter that provided the Cougars with some early separation in their 85-66 boys basketball victory over visiting Charlotte Christian Tuesday.

Cannon School led, 24-16, after one quarter and steadily built its advantage thereafter. Senior guard Jarvis Moss was just as steady as his team, balancing his game-high 33 points by notching 10 in the first quarter, seven in the second, and eight each in the third and fourth quarters.

Moss’s overall output included seven 3-pointers, two dunks, five rebounds, and six assists. It was just “another day at the office” for Moss, according to Cannon School coach Che Roth.

“Today, the ball went through a lot for me,” said Moss. “My teammates kept finding me when I was open. They found my hot spot. And when I was open, I was just shooting it and just making plays for my team.”

Cannon School, the defending private/independent schools 4A state champion, leads the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association with a 5-0 record (20-4 overall). Charlotte Christian fell to 2-3, 8-6.