BOYS BASKETBALL: Special spurts spark Cougars to CISAA win over Knights

CONCORD – “Three runs of six” may sound more like a game of rummy than a basketball game, but it was Cannon School’s three six-point spurts in the first quarter that provided the Cougars with some early separation in their 85-66 boys basketball victory over visiting Charlotte Christian Tuesday.
Cannon School led, 24-16, after one quarter and steadily built its advantage thereafter. Senior guard Jarvis Moss was just as steady as his team, balancing his game-high 33 points by notching 10 in the first quarter, seven in the second, and eight each in the third and fourth quarters.
Moss’s overall output included seven 3-pointers, two dunks, five rebounds, and six assists. It was just “another day at the office” for Moss, according to Cannon School coach Che Roth.
“Today, the ball went through a lot for me,” said Moss. “My teammates kept finding me when I was open. They found my hot spot. And when I was open, I was just shooting it and just making plays for my team.”
Cannon School, the defending private/independent schools 4A state champion, leads the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association with a 5-0 record (20-4 overall). Charlotte Christian fell to 2-3, 8-6.
While Cannon School did not benefit from any game-defining stretch, its consistency was also defined by its ability to keep Charlotte Christian’s temperature in check. The Knights never got hot, either. They never scored more than four points without the Cougars responding until the game’s closing minute.
Highlighted by Moss’ fastbreak dunk, Cannon scored the game’s first six points. Later in the first quarter, a Moss 3-pointer was soon followed by a traditional three-point play from 7-footer Christian Reeves.
Senior forward Elijah Ormiston, who finished with 15 points and a game-high nine rebounds, and Moss hit back-to-back 3’s in the final minute before Charlotte Christian’s Tyrone Hardy, Jr. connected on one of his own.
“We tried to control the tempo some, but Cannon did a good job of getting out and opening it up,” said Charlotte Christian coach Shonn Brown. “They have great shooters, they have the big kid inside, and transition defense. Although we worked on it, we struggled immensely,”
In the second quarter, Cannon School’s lead mostly ranged between 10 and 14 points. The game’s most excited stretch came over the second period’s final 2 minutes, 42 seconds, when the teams alternated scoring for a combined eight straight possessions (four each).
Moss’s 3-pointer and Deuce Rolle’s soft dunk highlighted Cannon’s scoring during the run, but Peyton Patterson, Skylar Busby and Hardy, Jr. combined for three straight treys as the Knights reduced their deficit to 43-34 at the 29-second mark.
Charlotte Christian’s 6-5 sophomore Bryce Cash was held to a single point and four defensive rebounds in the first half, but he started asserting himself in the third quarter. He finished the game with 20 points and nine rebounds, but he couldn’t help the Knights get any closer than 15 points once the fourth quarter started.
Cash did most of his damage without Reeves on the court. Cannon School’s junior center had six of the Cougars’ nine blocked shots to go with his 10 points and five rebounds.
“We were able to string some stops together and get out in transition,” said Roth. “I thought we handled their zone well, and I think Christian did a really good job in the post. Obviously, (Reeves) and (Ormiston, three blocks) alter a ton of shots … I thought we answered every kind of little run (the Knights) had.”
Including Friday’s home game with Matthews Covenant Day, three of Cannon School’s last four regular-season games will be held at its Boswell Gym.
SCORING SUMMARY
Charlotte Christian 16 18 18 14 -- 66
Cannon School 24 21 22 18 -- 85
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN – Cade Nicholson 12, Gilbert 4, Busby 3, King 2, Bryce Cash 20, Patterson 7, David Lash 12, Hardy, Jr. 6
CANNON SCHOOL – Swartz 3, Elijah Ormiston 15, Deuce Rolle 10, Claggett 2, Jarvis Moss 33, Nix 8, Boyd 4, Christian Reeves 10.