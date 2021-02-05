 Skip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: Spiders put brakes on four-game skid by routing Jay M. Robinson
BOYS BASKETBALL: Spiders put brakes on four-game skid by routing Jay M. Robinson

02-05 CONCORD

The Concord basketball team, seen in this photo from earlier this season, snapped a four-game losing streak.

 Todd Maulden, Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – On a night when all but one Concord player who touched the floor also made the scoring column, the Spiders routed Jay M. Robinson, 82-54, in boys basketball action.

The Spiders avenged a Tuesday night loss to Jay M. Robinson, ended a four-game losing skid, and improved their record to 3-4 overall and 3-4 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Jay M. Robinson now has a .500 record overall (5-5) but is 3=5 in the SPC.

Concord started its five 12th-grade players on Senior Night at Rimer Gym, and the combination of Ethan Parker, KJ Rogers, Javion Torrence, LJ Scott and Joseph Toe sparked them to a six-point lead after the first quarter. The Spiders took a 35-25 advantage into halftime and never looked back.

Junior Johnakin Franklin led the scoring effort for Concord with 17 points, and Brayden Blue had 11. Toe nearly finished with a double-double, registering nine points and nine rebounds, while Franklin and Torrence each dished out six assists.

Samarion Hughes had 17 points for Jay M. Robinson, and Daevin Hobbs added 11.

SCORING SUMMARY

Jay M. Robinson      11     14     15     14 – 54

Concord                      17     18     25     22 -- 82

CONCORD – Parker 8, Swinger 7, Rogers 5, Johnakin Franklin 17, Scott 4, Aldridge 2, Toe 9, Cooke 7, Smith 9, Morales 3, Brayden Blue 11

JAY M. ROBINSON – Samarion Hughes 17, Wheeler 5, Richardson 8, Moses 4, Dameron 2, Beane 5, Jordan 2, Davin Hobbs 11

