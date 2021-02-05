BOYS BASKETBALL: Spiders put brakes on four-game skid by routing Jay M. Robinson

CONCORD – On a night when all but one Concord player who touched the floor also made the scoring column, the Spiders routed Jay M. Robinson, 82-54, in boys basketball action.

The Spiders avenged a Tuesday night loss to Jay M. Robinson, ended a four-game losing skid, and improved their record to 3-4 overall and 3-4 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Jay M. Robinson now has a .500 record overall (5-5) but is 3=5 in the SPC.

Concord started its five 12th-grade players on Senior Night at Rimer Gym, and the combination of Ethan Parker, KJ Rogers, Javion Torrence, LJ Scott and Joseph Toe sparked them to a six-point lead after the first quarter. The Spiders took a 35-25 advantage into halftime and never looked back.

Junior Johnakin Franklin led the scoring effort for Concord with 17 points, and Brayden Blue had 11. Toe nearly finished with a double-double, registering nine points and nine rebounds, while Franklin and Torrence each dished out six assists.

Samarion Hughes had 17 points for Jay M. Robinson, and Daevin Hobbs added 11.

SCORING SUMMARY

Jay M. Robinson 11 14 15 14 – 54