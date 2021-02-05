BOYS BASKETBALL: Vikings thrash Cox Mill, get in position to chase program history

CONCORD – As the games pass and the victories add up, the 2021 Central Cabarrus boys basketball team is finding itself in rarefied air in the program’s history.

On Thursday night, the white-hot Vikings had another dominating victory, defeating a highly respected Cox Mill squad, 86-53, on their home floor.

The performance pushed Central Cabarrus’ record to 7-0 (7-0 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference) and allowed the Vikings to equal last year’s winning streak, when they won seven consecutive games, including one by forfeit (Sun Valley), en route to finishing the season with a 17-10 record.

Thursday night’s win was powered by a strong all-around effort from senior Tre Bost, who finished with 23 points and six rebounds. Te’Veon Glover had 14 points for Central Cabarrus, followed by Jaiden Thompson’s 11 and Adriel Miller’s 10.

The Chargers – who lost their second straight game and fell to 4-2, 4-2 – received 13 points from John Anthony Baker and 11 from Jaylen Hamilton.

The last time the Vikings won more than seven games in a row was during the 2005-06 season, when the team was coached by the legendary Scott Brewer and featured star point guard Ish Smith, who went on to become the first player from Cabarrus County to play in the NBA.