City of Kannapolis Offers Youth Basketball Program

Skills assessments will take place December 7-19. Teams will have one practice per week beginning the week of January 4. Games begin January 16 and will end on March 6. Practices and games will primarily take place in Kannapolis City School gym facilities.

COVID-19 precautions will be observed. Masks will not be required for participants during game play or if social distancing is possible, however participants may wear masks if they prefer. It is recommended that each participant bring a mask to use when social distancing is not possible. Coaches, officials and staff members are required to wear a mask. Games and practices will be staggered to reduce the number of people in each gym. The City reserves the right to cancel, delay or otherwise alter the season if COVID-19 safety guidelines make it necessary to do so.