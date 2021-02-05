 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Chargers claim third straight win by defeating Vikings
View Comments

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Chargers claim third straight win by defeating Vikings

{{featured_button_text}}
12-01 CENTRAL CABARRUS-COX MILL LOGOS

CONCORD – The Cox Mill girls basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from Central Cabarrus and take a 61-38 victory Thursday evening.

Senior wing Emerie Tillmon poured in a game-high 22 points for the Chargers, who boosted their record to 4-3 overall and 4-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Kylie Lewis added nine points for Cox Mill, and Arianna Perry contributed eight. This was the third win in a row for the Chargers.

Mariah Barrie was the top scorer for the Vikings, who now are 2-6 overall and 2-2 in the SPC. Meanwhile, Imari Knight had nine points.

Cox Mill plays host to Jay M. Robinson today at 5:30 p.m., and Central Cabarrus welcome the Bulldogs on Monday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill                       11     10    25     15 – 61

Central Cabarrus       6       8    13     11– 38

COX MILL – Emerie Tillmon 22, Lewis 9, Finley 5, Perry 8, Gallegos 6, C. Tillmon 7, Sedergren 2, Fox 2

CENTRAL CABARRUS – Barrie 15, Weber 6, Knight 9, Stanley 2, Lewis 6

 

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts