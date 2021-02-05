GIRLS BASKETBALL: Chargers claim third straight win by defeating Vikings

CONCORD – The Cox Mill girls basketball team used a strong second half to pull away from Central Cabarrus and take a 61-38 victory Thursday evening.

Senior wing Emerie Tillmon poured in a game-high 22 points for the Chargers, who boosted their record to 4-3 overall and 4-3 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Kylie Lewis added nine points for Cox Mill, and Arianna Perry contributed eight. This was the third win in a row for the Chargers.

Mariah Barrie was the top scorer for the Vikings, who now are 2-6 overall and 2-2 in the SPC. Meanwhile, Imari Knight had nine points.

Cox Mill plays host to Jay M. Robinson today at 5:30 p.m., and Central Cabarrus welcome the Bulldogs on Monday.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill 11 10 25 15 – 61

Central Cabarrus 6 8 13 11– 38

COX MILL – Emerie Tillmon 22, Lewis 9, Finley 5, Perry 8, Gallegos 6, C. Tillmon 7, Sedergren 2, Fox 2