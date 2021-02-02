 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Chargers defeat Vikings to earn third win in a row
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Chargers defeat Vikings to earn third win in a row

12-01 CENTRAL CABARRUS-COX MILL LOGOS

CONCORD – With the versatile tandem of Emerie Tillmon and Arianna Perry again leading the way, as it has for much of the season, the Cox Mill girls basketball team overcame a halftime deficit to take a 43-32 victory over Central Cabarrus Monday night.

01-27 EMERIE TILLMON

Tillmon

Central Cabarrus looked good early and held a one-point lead after one quarter before taking a 23-19 advantage into halftime. But the second half proved to be the difference for the Chargers, especially defensively, as they limited Central Cabarrus to just nine points the rest of the way.  

Tillmon scored a game-high 17 points for the Chargers, who won their third game in a row to improve their record to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. Perry added 11 points,

The Vikings dipped to 2-5, 2-5 and were paced by Mariah Barrie’s 14-point effort.,

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill                    11      8      18       6 -- 43

Central Cabarrus     12    11       5       4 --32

COX MILL – Emerie Tillmon 17; Arianna Perry  11, Fox 4, Sedergren 5, Gallegos 6

CENTRAL CABARRUS -- Mariah Barrie 14, Knight 6, Webb 4, Coley 4, Stanley 2 Lewis 2

