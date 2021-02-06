 Skip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Cox Mill gets early jump on Bulldogs, secure fourth consecutive victory
02-07 COX MILL-JAY M. ROBINSON LOGO

CONCORD – Using a strong first quarter, in which it doubled up visiting Jay M. Robinson’s total, the Cox Mill girls basketball team went on to take a 64-54 home victory Friday evening in South Piedmont 3A Conference action.

01-27 EMERIE TILLMON

Emerie Tillmon

The Chargers, who have now won four games in a row, avenged a loss to Jay M. Robinson last month and took their overall record to 5-3, and their SPC mark is 5-3.

Cox Mill’s offensive attack was anchored by the play of senior wing Emerie Tillmon (20 points), who eclipsed 20 points in a contest for the third time this season and the second time in as many games.

Tuesday night high school basketball action

Perry

The Chargers’ scoring was also helped by double-digit efforts from Arianna Perry (14 points) and Megan Gallegos (10).

Nosyah Walker and Ella Hobbs paced Jay M. Robinson with 16 points each, as the Bulldogs dipped to 3-3, 3-3 SPC.

01-27 ELLA HOBBS

Hobbs

The Chargers play host to first-place Northwest Cabarrus on Monday at 5:30 p.m., while Jay M. Robinson travels to Central Cabarrus that same day.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill             26     11     10   17 – 64

Robinson                   13     20     14     7 – 54

COX MILL – Emerie Tillmon 20, Arianna Perry 14, Megan Gallegos  10, Hines 2, Lewis 4, Finley 3, Fox 7, Sedergren 4

JAY M. ROBINSON – Nosyah Walker 16, Ella Hobbs 16, Ferris 14, Batts 8

Tags

Be the first to know

Topics

Breaking News

