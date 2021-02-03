GIRLS BASKETBALL: Red-hot Richardson leads Cannon one step closer to league title

CONCORD – Had Charlotte Christian guard Mya Olmeda not closed her night out so strongly, Cannon School girls basketball player Reigan Richardson may have accomplished an unusual feat Tuesday.
When Richardson, the senior guard and University of Georgia signee, scored her 35th and final point against the Knights late in the fourth quarter, her total equaled what the entire Charlotte Christian team had scored to the point.
But Olmeda, also a senior guard, scored the Knights’ last six points in the final minutes, putting a respectable end to Cannon School’s 60-41 home win, whose lopsidedness could be foretold in the game’s first two minutes.
The Cougars’ Sydney Wood scored her only points when she opened the game by popping a 3-pointer from the left wing. Richardson scored the game’s next three baskets by making a jumper in the lane, another one from the baseline, and welcoming the six-minute mark of the first quarter by dropping a 3 from the left corner.
Two minutes in, and Cannon School led, 10-0. It wasn’t that surprising, considering the Cougars beat the Knights at their place just three days earlier, 54-38.
“It’s definitely important to come out with high energy,” said Cannon School coach Kelvin Drakeford. “Especially getting late in to the season now, if you fall asleep with a team like that, they can shoot your eyes out and make it a game. But I think we did a great job of coming out aggressively offensively and focused.”
With a 6-0 league mark, Cannon School (12-5 overall) remains in control of the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association with four games left. The Cougars play host to Covenant Day on Friday.
Richardson scored Cannon School’s next points on an easy layup after she picked the pocket of a Charlotte Christian guard in the backcourt. But Richardson’s biggest bucket of the first quarter came in the closing seconds.
After a Knights shot bounced out of bounds under their basket in the Cougars’ favor, Richardson received the ensuing inbounds pass with about 14 seconds to go. She carefully dribbled up court before stopping past the halfcourt line and shaving a few seconds off the clock.
With about five seconds left, she kicked it into high gear and dribbled hard to the left wing. From there, she launched a high-arching shot that banked in as time expired.
When you’re hot, you’re hot.
Cannon School led 20-7 after the opening quarter and 37-16 at halftime. After putting up 16 first-half points, Richardson was even more potent in the third quarter.
Richardson scored 13 of her team’s 15 points, including the Cougars’ last 11 of the period. She gave Cannon School its largest lead, 45-19, with 4:18 left in the third quarter, on a baseline reverse layup.
Richardson added five rebounds, three assists, and five steals to her 35 points.
“I think she made it a point to be more aggressive,” said Drakeford. “At (Charlotte Christian) early on, she kind of looked to facilitate. Tonight, I thought she was way more aggressive, looking to get the ball in the hole first, then as they collapsed she made great decisions kicking out to teammates.”
Richardson had plenty of help, especially on the boards, where Cannon School out-rebounded Charlotte Christian 36-24. Cougars’ freshman Seini Hicks had a game-high 11 rebounds, while Rachel Noonan had 10 to lead the Knights.
Jamyrah Cherry chipped in with eight points, four rebounds and three steals for Cannon School, while fellow reserve Anna Galloway had six points and six rebounds.
Taylor Suarez led Charlotte Christian (5-9, 0-4) with 16 points and six steals, while Olmeda finished with 13 points.
SCORING SUMMARY
Charlotte Christian 7 9 9 16 -- 41
Cannon School 20 17 15 8 -- 60
CHARLOTTE CHRISTIAN – Noonan 7, Mya Olmeda 13, Taylor Suarez 16, Swilling 3, Coles 2.