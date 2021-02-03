GIRLS BASKETBALL: Red-hot Richardson leads Cannon one step closer to league title

CONCORD – Had Charlotte Christian guard Mya Olmeda not closed her night out so strongly, Cannon School girls basketball player Reigan Richardson may have accomplished an unusual feat Tuesday.

When Richardson, the senior guard and University of Georgia signee, scored her 35th and final point against the Knights late in the fourth quarter, her total equaled what the entire Charlotte Christian team had scored to the point.

But Olmeda, also a senior guard, scored the Knights’ last six points in the final minutes, putting a respectable end to Cannon School’s 60-41 home win, whose lopsidedness could be foretold in the game’s first two minutes.

The Cougars’ Sydney Wood scored her only points when she opened the game by popping a 3-pointer from the left wing. Richardson scored the game’s next three baskets by making a jumper in the lane, another one from the baseline, and welcoming the six-minute mark of the first quarter by dropping a 3 from the left corner.

Two minutes in, and Cannon School led, 10-0. It wasn’t that surprising, considering the Cougars beat the Knights at their place just three days earlier, 54-38.