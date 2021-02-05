GIRLS BASKETBALL: Trojans get back to winning ways in rematch with Wolverines

CONCORD – Round 2 went to the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans.

Two days after having their seven-game winning streak halted by new rival West Cabarrus, which also was their first loss of the season, the Trojans got retribution by defeating the Wolverines, 69-47, in girls basketball action Thursday on their home floor.

Northwest upped its record to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, keeping the Trojans at the top of the standings by themselves.

West Cabarrus, a squad that features many young players with ties to Northwest, as well as three other schools, fell to 7-3 and 7-3 and currently sits comfortably in second place in the SPC.

The Wolverines defeated the Trojans on Tuesday in a three-point game played at West Cabarrus, but things went much differently on Thursday.

For starters, Northwest standout Aliciah Fields avoided foul trouble and had a dominant game, as the 6-foot-2 senior scored a game-high 24 points.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, Fields missed most of the second quarter and all of the third after getting three early fouls, but she played Thursday night foul-free, and that paid huge dividends for the Trojans, as she produced 12 points in each half.