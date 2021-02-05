 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GIRLS BASKETBALL: Trojans get back to winning ways in rematch with Wolverines
View Comments
top story

GIRLS BASKETBALL: Trojans get back to winning ways in rematch with Wolverines

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}
Girls Basketball: The Northwest Cabarrus Trojans defeated the West Cabarrus Wolverines 71-47 on Senior Night.

Northwest Cabarrus senior Aliciah Fields (25) is defended by her younger sister, West Cabarrus freshman Future Fields (22) in the paint.

 Lester Barnes | Special to the Independent Tribune

CONCORD – Round 2 went to the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans.

Two days after having their seven-game winning streak halted by new rival West Cabarrus, which also was their first loss of the season, the Trojans got retribution by defeating the Wolverines, 69-47, in girls basketball action Thursday on their home floor.

Girls Basketball: The Northwest Cabarrus Trojans defeated the West Cabarrus Wolverines 71-47 on Senior Night.

West Cabarrus' Ashlee Shaw (30) attempts to defend Chaunesse Barringer (10) at the rim.

Northwest upped its record to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, keeping the Trojans at the top of the standings by themselves.

West Cabarrus, a squad that features many young players with ties to Northwest, as well as three other schools, fell to 7-3 and 7-3 and currently sits comfortably in second place in the SPC.

The Wolverines defeated the Trojans on Tuesday in a three-point game played at West Cabarrus, but things went much differently on Thursday.

For starters, Northwest standout Aliciah Fields avoided foul trouble and had a dominant game, as the 6-foot-2 senior scored a game-high 24 points.

Girls Basketball: The Northwest Cabarrus Trojans defeated the West Cabarrus Wolverines 71-47 on Senior Night.

Northwest senior Destiny Green (20) drives the baseline looking to pass against Skylar Burgess (2).

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Tuesday, Fields missed most of the second quarter and all of the third after getting three early fouls, but she played Thursday night foul-free, and that paid huge dividends for the Trojans, as she produced 12 points in each half.

Other top performers for Northwest were junior point guard Chaunesse Barringer (13 points) and senior guard Destiny Green, who celebrated Senior Night with 12 points. Molly Robinson, the Trojans’ other senior, had six points.

Girls Basketball: The Northwest Cabarrus Trojans defeated the West Cabarrus Wolverines 71-47 on Senior Night.

Northwest senior center Molly Robinson (53) runs the floor after a made basket.

West Cabarrus standout freshman Ashlee Shaw left the game briefly with an injury but returned to finish with 23 points and eight rebounds. Wolverines point guard Jade Clowney added 11 points, and Future Fields – Aliciah Fields’ younger sister – added seven for West Cabarrus.

SCORING SUMMARY

NW Cabarrus            10     16     23     20 – 69

West Cabarrus           3     12     16     16 – 47

NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Aliciah Fields  24, Chaunesse Barringer 13, Dunn 1, Destiny Green 12, Hilsenroth 6, Meyer 3, Robinson 6, Walton 6

WEST CABARRUS – Ashlee Shaw 23, Jade Clowney 11, Burgess 6, Future Fields 7

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts