GIRLS BASKETBALL: Trojans get back to winning ways in rematch with Wolverines

CONCORD – Round 2 went to the Northwest Cabarrus Trojans.
Two days after having their seven-game winning streak halted by new rival West Cabarrus, which also was their first loss of the season, the Trojans got retribution by defeating the Wolverines, 69-47, in girls basketball action Thursday on their home floor.
Northwest upped its record to 8-1 overall and 7-1 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, keeping the Trojans at the top of the standings by themselves.
West Cabarrus, a squad that features many young players with ties to Northwest, as well as three other schools, fell to 7-3 and 7-3 and currently sits comfortably in second place in the SPC.
The Wolverines defeated the Trojans on Tuesday in a three-point game played at West Cabarrus, but things went much differently on Thursday.
For starters, Northwest standout Aliciah Fields avoided foul trouble and had a dominant game, as the 6-foot-2 senior scored a game-high 24 points.
On Tuesday, Fields missed most of the second quarter and all of the third after getting three early fouls, but she played Thursday night foul-free, and that paid huge dividends for the Trojans, as she produced 12 points in each half.
Other top performers for Northwest were junior point guard Chaunesse Barringer (13 points) and senior guard Destiny Green, who celebrated Senior Night with 12 points. Molly Robinson, the Trojans’ other senior, had six points.
West Cabarrus standout freshman Ashlee Shaw left the game briefly with an injury but returned to finish with 23 points and eight rebounds. Wolverines point guard Jade Clowney added 11 points, and Future Fields – Aliciah Fields’ younger sister – added seven for West Cabarrus.
SCORING SUMMARY
NW Cabarrus 10 16 23 20 – 69
West Cabarrus 3 12 16 16 – 47
NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Aliciah Fields 24, Chaunesse Barringer 13, Dunn 1, Destiny Green 12, Hilsenroth 6, Meyer 3, Robinson 6, Walton 6
WEST CABARRUS – Ashlee Shaw 23, Jade Clowney 11, Burgess 6, Future Fields 7