The Charlotte 49ers will host their annual Football Spring Game, Saturday, April 22, at 7 p.m. at Jerry Richardson Stadium. Gates will open at 6 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public. Seating in the stadium will be general admission.

This will be the first chance for 49ers fans to see head coach Biff Poggi's 2023 team in action. Poggi was named head coach of the 49ers in November and assembled a roster that includes numerous new faces. Charlotte's spring roster includes over 40 new players, including 15 transfers from power five schools and a total of 29 Div. I transfers.

"We are excited about the energy and effort with which our players and staff are attacking each day this spring," said Poggi.

Spring game nuggets

Admission is free, seating is general admission

Parking on a first-come, first-served basis

Concessions and merchandise will be available for purchase with card payments only

Spring game activities

Limited Edition 2023 Football Poster giveaway

Post-game autograph sessions

Opportunity to participate in a Pre-Game Fan Tunnel (Interested parties can sign-up here: https://bit.ly/43T4yNJ

Select-a-Seat season ticket sales

Other athletic activities on campus include:

3 p.m. - baseball vs. UAB (tickets available here:

5 p.m. - women's soccer vs. Wofford (free admission)

New look roster

Poggi and his staff were intent on adding size to the revamped roster as Charlotte gets set to make the move to the American Athletic Conference.

"The American -- they are bigger, stronger and faster," said Associate head coach Kyle DeVan. "Across the board we had to get bigger and more physical to compete with the talent in the American. We needed depth and size to make this place go."

Physical mentality

The team's mentality -- its focus on physical play -- is another overarching theme of Poggi's regime.

"We have to commit to being a group that is unheralded and willing to do the dirty work to put our defense in position to be what we want it to be," defensive line coach Wayne Dorsey stressed. "We have to be a tough group that won't flinch. When things get tough they accept the challenge."

"I want us to be known as elite," defensive backs coach Rod Ojong added. "I want us to be an attack defense. I want you to be afraid to throw it on the outside because those guys are making plays. I want the mindset to be -- no matter who I'm lining up against, I'm winning my one-on-one. I want to dominate the guy across from me."

"We keep straining to these guys, everyday, to be the most physical group," said receivers coach Mike Hartline. "People don't want to face physical teams, let alone a physical receivers corps. The most physical team wins."

The line of scrimmage

Charlotte stresses physical play with eyes locked on controlling the line of scrimmage. Poggi wants to establish the run on offense -- and eliminate it on defense.

To that end, Charlotte's new look includes defensive linemen from Michigan, Maryland, and Ole Miss, linebackers from Georgia Tech and Notre Dame and offensive linemen from Maryland and Nebraska among other sizable additions.

"We can't wait to show you what we are all about at the Spring Game," Poggi said. "We want our fan base engaged and involved – by coming to games, contributing to the resources we need as we head into the American and getting behind our student-athletes at every turn."