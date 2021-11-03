 Skip to main content
Boston faces Detroit, looks for 4th straight home win
AP

Boston faces Detroit, looks for 4th straight home win

Detroit Red Wings (4-4-2, fifth in the Atlantic) vs. Boston Bruins (4-3-0, sixth in the Atlantic)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bruins -259, Red Wings +205; over/under is 5.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston hosts Detroit trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

Boston finished 33-16-7 overall with a 18-7-3 record at home a season ago. The Bruins averaged 33.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.9 goals per game.

Detroit went 19-27-10 overall and 7-16-5 on the road a season ago. The Red Wings averaged 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Bruins: Craig Smith: day to day (undisclosed), Anton Blidh: day to day (upper body).

Red Wings: Dylan Larkin: day to day (personal), Tyler Bertuzzi: day to day (personal).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

© 2021 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

