BOYS BASKETBALL: Adams returns to old stomping grounds, leads West Cabarrus past Ashbrook

GASTONIA – Jabarr Adams went home again Friday night.

He probably left with a big smile on his face.

Adams, who grew up in Gastonia and was a multi-sport star for Ashbrook High School, coached the West Cabarrus High School boys basketball team to a 73-58 non-conference victory over his alma mater Friday night.

Adams also previously was an assistant coach at Ashbrook before becoming the head man at Charlotte Mallard Creek and, eventually, first-year West Cabarrus last spring.

The Wolverines used a balanced effort to improve their record to 3-4 overall, including a 2-4 mark in the South Piedmont 3A Conference.

Junior Jaylen Jackson was West Cabarrus’ top scorer with 17 points to go with 13 rebounds. Javar Matthews put up 18 points, draining four 3-pointers. Sebastian Akins had 14 points and Ricky Minard 10.

Ashbrook, from which Adams graduated in 2002, dipped to 2-5 overall and 2-3 in the Big South 3A.