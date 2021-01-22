BOYS BASKETBALL: Benham’s scintillating performance highlights Eagles' win over Lake Norman

CONCORD –With Trae Benham exploding for a 27-point night, the Concord Academy boys basketball team defeated Lake Norman High School, 79-61, in a home game Thursday night.

Benham, a 6-foot-4 guard who has signed with Lipscomb University in Tennessee, also tallied six rebounds, five assists and four steals.

Logan Threatt had 17 points, seven assists, four rebounds and three steals for the Eagles, who improved to 13-5 overall on the season, and Langston Boyd had 11 points.

Lake Norman’s record fell to 1-3. The Wildcats were paced by Mekhi Goree, who had 12 points.

SCORING SUMMARY

Lake Norman 13 10 17 21 -- 61

Concord Academy 20 19 17 23 – 79

LAKE NORMAN -- Weatherford 2, Dryden 2, Taylor 13, Kepley 6, Mekhi Goree 12, Wagner 8, Gerber 3, Aeschliman 14

CONCORD ACADEMY -- Javian Cannady 9, Perry 3, Tucker Johnson 1, Trae Benham 27, Tyler Fearne 8, Logan Threatt 17, Serg Cvetkovic 2, Langston Boyd 11.