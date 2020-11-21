 Skip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: Boyd's outburst leads balanced Cannon attack in Phenom tourney win in Rock Hill
BOYS BASKETBALL: Boyd's outburst leads balanced Cannon attack in Phenom tourney win in Rock Hill

11-22 CANNON MUGS (2)

Cannon boys basketball players DJ Nix (left) and Karon Boyd

ROCK HILL, S.C. – Cannon junior Karon Boyd exploded for 26 points, 16 rebounds and four assists as the Cougars stormed past Fayetteville Freedom Christian, 89-59, Friday in the Phenom November Classic.

The 6-foot-5 Boyd has plenty of help on this night as highly touted junior DJ Nix poured in 22 points with eight rebounds and five assists, while senior guard Jarvis Moss finished with 18 points, five assist and four rebounds.

Jay Claggett added 10 points for Cannon, which improved its record to 3-0 on the season.

Jalen Higgins had 14 points to lead Freedom Christian, with Deng Atak adding 12. Freedom Christian fell to 1-1.

