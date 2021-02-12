BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs give Vikings all they can handle, but Central still emerges as SPC only unbeaten team

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus boys basketball team has been the surprise frontrunner of the South Piedmont 3A Conference this season. But with six minutes remaining in its game at Jay M. Robinson Thursday, things were happening to the undefeated Vikings that haven’t happened this year.
In many of their games, the young Vikings have used a third-quarter spurt to race past its opponents, most of whom eventually perished by double-digit losses. But the Bulldogs were determined to prevent both of those from occurring.
So after consecutive Zaier Jones-assisted baskets by Daevin Hobbs gave Jay M. Robinson the lead early in the final period, Central Cabarrus finally put together a game-deciding push. Freshman Carson Daniel and sophomore Gavin Bullock provided the spark over the final stretch, as the Vikings escaped with a 67-59 win, its narrowest margin of victory of the season.
“With about four or five minutes to go in the game, I said ‘I hope all the work we’ve done to come in here and not play well and lose this one …,” said Central coach Jim Baker reflectively. “But they’ve been working every day and every game, so I’m proud of the way they found a way to get this one done.”
The win allowed the Vikings (10-0 overall and in conference play) to clinch at least a share of the conference championship. They’ll have a chance to win it outright with games against A.L. Brown next week: on the road Tuesday and at home on Thursday.
Jay M. Robinson, which fell at Central 78-55 on Tuesday, dropped to 5-7 overall and 3-7 in league play. The Bulldogs finish with a pair against Northwest Cabarrus: at home Tuesday and on the road Thursday.
“I thought we were going to put (the Vikings) on the ropes and finish it,” said Bulldogs coach Lavar Batts Sr. “But a couple calls, a couple buckets didn’t go our way. Hats off to Jim Baker. I’ve known him for over 15 years now. He’s done a great job at the college level (Catawba) and the high school level. He has those guys playing.”
Batts Sr. said part of his team’s downfall in the first matchup with the Vikings was missing 26 layups. Ironically, it was Central’s shooting inaccuracy that helped keep Jay M. Robinson in the game in the first half of the rematch.
The Vikings missed 11 of 18 shots from the field in the first quarter and were 6-of-13 from the free throw line in the first half.
Six straight points near the end of the first quarter helped Central build a slight lead, but Robinson’s Zikei Wheeler (14 points, eight rebounds) broke the momentum with a 3-point buzzer beater as the Vikings led 17-16 entering the second quarter.
Chase Daniel, Carson’s twin brother, had a big second period, scoring eight of his 12 points, including consecutive jumpers late in the quarter. Tre Bost rolled in a layup, and Jaiden Thompson made a free throw to complete a Vikings’ 9-0 run, but Wheeler’s second 3-point buzzer beater in as many quarters cut the deficit to 34-28.
“He’s been playing a lot better,” Batts Sr. said of Wheeler. “His thing in the beginning of the season was a confidence thing. The last couple games, he’s had a lot more confidence, and that’s what we need out of him. He’s only a sophomore, and he definitely was big for us tonight.”
A tip by Hobbs (19 points, 10 rebounds) gave Jay M. Robinson a 39-38 edge midway through the third quarter. Carson Daniel helped Central regain the lead by the end of the quarter, 48-45, with a scooping layup high off the glass and a soft, short jumper from the left baseline inside the final two minutes.
When Jones and Hobbs collaborated on the first two baskets of the fourth quarter, including a 3-pointer, the Bulldogs held their final lead of the game with 6 minutes, 44 seconds remaining.
Bullock, who scored all eight of his points in the second half, recorded the next two buckets, first on a layup in which he got ahead of the pack on a fastbreak started by Carson Daniel’s defensive rebound, and then on a 3-pointer from the right wing off Carson Daniel’s inbound pass from under his basket.
Then it was Carson Daniel’s turn to score consecutive baskets. On the Vikings’ next possession, he drove into the lane, but his dribble ended up in the hands of teammate Te’Veon Glover, who hurriedly put up a 10-foot jumper in traffic on the left side of the lane.
When the rim rapidly deflected the ball directly back to Glover, everyone on the floor seemed to stop and watch him hit a wide-open, short jumper for a 59-52 lead with 3:27 to go.
One of Carson Daniel’s six steals started a fastbreak that led to the last of Thompson’s team-high 16 points and a 65-57 advantage with 1½ minutes left. Part of Thompson’s eight-point second half was swishing all four of his free throws after missing on four of eight attempts in the first half.
“We focused on defense, we shared the ball, and we tried to keep it out of (Hobbs’) hands, who was having a phenomenal night,” said Carson Daniel, who finished with 13 points and five rebounds. “We rebounded well and just played defense all around.”
Central outrebounded Jay M. Robinson 33-25. Chase Daniel had a team-high eight boards to go with his 12 points and four steals. Thompson added seven rebounds, and Bost had six.
SCORING SUMMARY
Central Cabarrus 17 17 14 19 -- 67
Jay M. Robinson 16 12 17 14 -- 59
CENTRAL CABARRUS – Jaiden Thompson 16, Chase Daniel 12, Bost 6, Miller 4, Glover 6, Carson Daniel 13, Gavin Bullock 8, Hill 2