BOYS BASKETBALL: Bulldogs give Vikings all they can handle, but Central still emerges as SPC only unbeaten team

CONCORD – The Central Cabarrus boys basketball team has been the surprise frontrunner of the South Piedmont 3A Conference this season. But with six minutes remaining in its game at Jay M. Robinson Thursday, things were happening to the undefeated Vikings that haven’t happened this year.

In many of their games, the young Vikings have used a third-quarter spurt to race past its opponents, most of whom eventually perished by double-digit losses. But the Bulldogs were determined to prevent both of those from occurring.

So after consecutive Zaier Jones-assisted baskets by Daevin Hobbs gave Jay M. Robinson the lead early in the final period, Central Cabarrus finally put together a game-deciding push. Freshman Carson Daniel and sophomore Gavin Bullock provided the spark over the final stretch, as the Vikings escaped with a 67-59 win, its narrowest margin of victory of the season.

“With about four or five minutes to go in the game, I said ‘I hope all the work we’ve done to come in here and not play well and lose this one …,” said Central coach Jim Baker reflectively. “But they’ve been working every day and every game, so I’m proud of the way they found a way to get this one done.”