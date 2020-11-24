BOYS BASKETBALL: Cannon boys still perfect after road victory in Raleigh

RALEIGH – Playing without two of its starters, the Cannon School boys basketball team still managed to stay unbeaten Saturday.

Buoyed by a double-double from junior Karon Boyd and another big scoring night from senior guard Jarvis Moss, the Cougars jumped out to an early lead and held on for a road victory over Raleigh Ravenscroft.

Cannon is now 4-0 this season, while Ravenscroft suffered its first loss in two games.

Jarvis Moss, one of the state’s leading scorers this season, had a game-high 27 points, while Boyd added 14 points and 11 rebounds. DJ Nix also had 14 points for Cannon.

Cannon played without starters Elijah Ormiston and 7-foot center Christian Reeves.

Comeh Emuodor led Ravenscroft with 24 points.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cannon 16 15 20 18 -- 69

Ravenscroft 6 17 20 22 -- 65

CANNON – Jarvis Moss 27, Karon Boyd 14, DJ Nix 14, Swartz 6, Rolle 5, Claggett 3

RAVENSCROFT – Comeh Emuodor 24, Jeremiah Williams 15, Brown 12, Olander 11, Poole 3