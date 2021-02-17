 Skip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: Chargers pull away from West Cabarrus in second half to stay in SPC championship picture
02-19 ISAIAH NELSON

Cox Mill's Isaiah Nelson had a season-high 18 points with seven rebounds.

 Joan Moore/Special to The Independent Tribune

CONCORD – The Cox Mill boys basketball team broke open a close game at halftime with a strong second half offensively and defensively to post a 71-47 victory over visiting West Cabarrus Tuesday night.

The Chargers were led by Isaiah Nelson, who had a season-high 18 points to go with seven rebounds. Jaylen Hamilton added 13 points, and John Anthony Baker contributed 10 points.

Sebastian Akins led West Cabarrus with 12 points, while Joseph Sierra added 11 points and Ricky Minard III 10.

Cox Mill improved its record to 10-2 overall and 10-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, where it currently sits in second place behind Central Cabarrus. Should A.L. Brown pull off a sweep of Central Cabarrus on Friday, the Chargers could tie for the league title.

West Cabarrus’ record sits at 6-6, 5-6 SPC.

The Chargers and Wolverines met again on Wednesday.

SCORING SUMMARY

West Cabarrus         18     13     10      6 -- 47

Cox Mill                      18     17     24     12 -- 71

WEST CABARRUS – Harris 4, Munson 6, Jackson 4, Sebastian Akins 12, Ricky Minard III 10, Joseph Sierra 11

COX MILL – McClanahan 4, Hunter 6, Marcus Morgan 9, Baldwin 6, John Anthony Baker 10, Godwin 5, Isaiah Nelson 18, Jaylen Hamilton 13

Tags

