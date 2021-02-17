BOYS BASKETBALL: Chargers pull away from West Cabarrus in second half to stay in SPC championship picture

CONCORD – The Cox Mill boys basketball team broke open a close game at halftime with a strong second half offensively and defensively to post a 71-47 victory over visiting West Cabarrus Tuesday night.

The Chargers were led by Isaiah Nelson, who had a season-high 18 points to go with seven rebounds. Jaylen Hamilton added 13 points, and John Anthony Baker contributed 10 points.

Sebastian Akins led West Cabarrus with 12 points, while Joseph Sierra added 11 points and Ricky Minard III 10.

Cox Mill improved its record to 10-2 overall and 10-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference, where it currently sits in second place behind Central Cabarrus. Should A.L. Brown pull off a sweep of Central Cabarrus on Friday, the Chargers could tie for the league title.

West Cabarrus’ record sits at 6-6, 5-6 SPC.

The Chargers and Wolverines met again on Wednesday.

SCORING SUMMARY

West Cabarrus 18 13 10 6 -- 47

Cox Mill 18 17 24 12 -- 71