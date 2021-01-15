BOYS BASKETBALL: Chargers take hard-fought victory over Spiders in early battle of unbeatens

CONCORD – In an early-season showdown between the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s unbeaten boys basketball teams, Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson did what a lot of people would like to do when things seem a little chippy and need some reassessment.

He hit the pause button.

Clutching a tenuous three-point lead early in the fourth quarter at Concord Thursday, Johnson directed his normally fast-paced Chargers to bring the game to a screeching halt. Employing a four corners-style offense to disrupt the groove in which the upstart home team was trusting proved to be effective.

The Chargers’ 64-59 victory over the Spiders hinged on those final pace-changing five minutes, as Cox Mill improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. Concord (2-1, 2-1) fell a game back of the SPC leaders. The teams will face off again at Cox Mill on Saturday at 1 p.m.

“I was proud of what our team did having to not play our style and being able to adapt and adjust and play a halfcourt game,” said Johnson. “It was good for us. It showed that we are capable if a team tries to take away (our game).”