BOYS BASKETBALL: Chargers take hard-fought victory over Spiders in early battle of unbeatens

CONCORD – In an early-season showdown between the South Piedmont 3A Conference’s unbeaten boys basketball teams, Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson did what a lot of people would like to do when things seem a little chippy and need some reassessment.
He hit the pause button.
Clutching a tenuous three-point lead early in the fourth quarter at Concord Thursday, Johnson directed his normally fast-paced Chargers to bring the game to a screeching halt. Employing a four corners-style offense to disrupt the groove in which the upstart home team was trusting proved to be effective.
The Chargers’ 64-59 victory over the Spiders hinged on those final pace-changing five minutes, as Cox Mill improved to 3-0 overall and 3-0 in league play. Concord (2-1, 2-1) fell a game back of the SPC leaders. The teams will face off again at Cox Mill on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“I was proud of what our team did having to not play our style and being able to adapt and adjust and play a halfcourt game,” said Johnson. “It was good for us. It showed that we are capable if a team tries to take away (our game).”
Concord raced to a nine-point lead in the first quarter, and outside of Cox Mill having a five-point advantage for all of 10 seconds midway in the third, neither team held a lead of more than three points between the middle part of the second quarter and halfway through the fourth.
When Magnus Swinger muscled away a loose ball from a defender near his own basket and kicked it out to Carson Cooke for a 3-pointer from the left corner with 5 minutes, 46 seconds left in the game, it marked the last time Concord held a lead, 51-50.
After an exchange of possessions, senior guard Chris Hunter, who registered a game-high 26 points, retook Cox Mill’s lead, 52-51, with a pair of free throws. After a Chargers timeout, Hunter’s steal led to Noah McClanahan’s fastbreak layup and a three-point edge.
Swinger tried to tie the game with a 3-point attempt, and when Cox Mill crossed midcourt after John Anthony Baker’s rebound, the Chargers’ guards began playing keep-away from Concord’s defenders.
“(Concord’s defense) really tried to close our driving lanes,” said Johnson. “They did a good job there of packing it in. Our decision as a staff was, ‘Let’s bring it out, let’s spread it open and see if we can lift them up out of it and create more space for us.’”
The Chargers held possession for about 90 seconds straight until Joseph Toe picked off a complacent cross-court pass and flipped ahead to Johnakin Franklin for an easy layup and two of his team-high 22 points. Concord had a chance to tie or take the lead with 1:51 left, but James Smith missed the front end of a one-and-one.
Fifteen seconds later, Hunter took a couple dribbles and pulled up for a short bank shot on the left side. He was fouled and completed a three-point play for a 57-53 Cox Mill lead.
Marcus Morgan’s transition layup closed the Chargers’ 11-2 run as they led 61-53 at the 45-second mark. But the Spiders didn’t scurry.
Swinger, the junior forward who finished with 10 points and five rebounds, made a nice spin move on the baseline for a layup, and Smith (10 points) redeemed himself with two free throws with 13.5 seconds left as Concord pulled within 61-57. Hunter’s free throw and two more from Isaiah Newton (12 points, game-high nine rebounds) helped seal the Chargers’ victory.
“I’m so proud of my team and its effort,” said Concord coach Barrett Krueger. “(Cox Mill) is a really good team. They do a lot (defensively) to make you uncomfortable and chaotic.”
But that’s not how the game started. In fact, it was Concord that was making Cox Mill a little uneasy on the offensive end. Including two offensive fouls, the Chargers turned the ball over seven times in the first quarter and missed nine of their 13 field goal attempts.
The normally patient Chargers were uncharacteristically more eager to pull the trigger on 3-point shots but made only 2-of-16 attempts.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 9 24 15 16 64