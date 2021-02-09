 Skip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: Chargers wake up to put away winless Northwest Cabarrus
02-10 COX MILL-NORTHWEST CABARRUS LOGO

CONCORD – Northwest Cabarrus came out strong.

Cox Mill finished a whole lot stronger.

Northwest Cabarrus came out of the first eight minutes of the game holding a three-point lead, but the Cox Mill boys basketball team put forth a furious charge from that point on, leaving its home gym with an 81-38 victory over the Trojans Monday night.

The Chargers upped their record to 6-2 overall and 6-2 in the South Piedmont 3A Conference. The Trojans tumbled to 0-10 and 0-9.

Senior wing John Anthony Baker led the scoring for the Chargers with 13 points. Senior guard Chris Hunter was next with 12 points, and senior big man Tyler Powell posted a career-high 11 points.

After the Chargers ended the first quarter trailing 12-9, they outscored the Trojans by 20 points in the second quarter to build proved to be an insurmountable 37-20 lead at halftime. They allowed Northwest to score just 18 points in the second half.

Senior wing Jacari Mickens led the Trojans with 13 points, and Jamari McKoy had 10.

SCORING SUMMARY

Cox Mill               9     28     21     22 – 81

NW Cabarrus  12     8       11     7   -- 38

COX MILL – McClanahan 8, Chris Hunter 12, Baldwin 8, John Anthony Baker 13, Harris 4, Goodwin 9, Nelson 4, Powell 11, Hamilton 5, Riddle 6

NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Dozier 7, Jacari Mickens 13, Jamari McKoy 10, Cabrera 3, Deese 9

 

