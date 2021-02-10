BOYS BASKETBALL: Charlotte Latin halts Cannon’s 10-game win streak, takes CISAA lead

“I was hoping the clock would go off as soon as possible,” said Montgomery as he witnessed the final Cannon shot by Boyd.

“I heard the horn, and then they shot, and I was thinking, ‘Please don’t go in.’ And then I saw it hit the iron, and it was our night.”

Cannon coach Che Roth talked about what went wrong for the Cougars Tuesday night.

“I give them (the Hawks) a ton of credit,” said Roth. “They came out and they were more engaged than we were early. We kind of dug ourselves a hole and we made some really bone-headed mistakes at the end of the first half where it could have been a one- or two-possession game (rather than trailing by ten).

“But I’m so proud of the way that our guys competed. In the second half, we played like Cannon.”

Calton had a huge night for the Hawks with a game-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Montgomery added 14 points for Latin.

“I think it was a great effort, and we really wanted this game,” Calton said. “We tried to make it not so much about revenge but just going out and doing our thing and what we’ve been preparing to do all season.”