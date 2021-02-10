BOYS BASKETBALL: Charlotte Latin halts Cannon’s 10-game win streak, takes CISAA lead

CHARLOTTE – It was last February on this same court that the Cannon School boys basketball team won the NCISAA 4A State championship in dramatic fashion, with Charlotte Latin missing a last-second shot to tie the game.
Fast-forward almost one year, and this time it was the Cougars who needed a last-second shot to tie the game. It was not to be, as Karon Boyd’s attempt at the buzzer clanked off the iron and Cannon saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end, 63-60, to the Hawks in Charlotte.
The Latin victory put the Hawks (14-3 overall) in first place in the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association, where they are unbeaten at 5-0. The teams face off again Saturday at 2 p.m. in Concord.
Cannon’s second-leading scorer, junior wing DJ Nix, did not dress Thursday while out with the normal flu.
The Cougars (21-5, 6-1 CISAA) fell behind quickly as Latin’s Graham Calton scored 15 first-quarter points to give the Hawks a 10-point first quarter lead, 25-15. Cannon’s Jarvis Moss got the Cougars back into the game with seven early second-quarter points, but some miscues by the Cougars at the end of the first half allowed Latin to take a 40-30 lead to the locker room at the break.
Cannon played better in the second half and actually had a three-point lead in the final quarter. But the Hawks rallied back with some clutch shooting in the final 1½ minutes. The Hawks’ Chase Montgomery had Latin’s final two buckets in the tight fourth quarter, and Brandon Lavitt’s two clutch free throws with 10 seconds left gave the Hawks the points to stave off Cannon’s late comeback.
“I was hoping the clock would go off as soon as possible,” said Montgomery as he witnessed the final Cannon shot by Boyd.
“I heard the horn, and then they shot, and I was thinking, ‘Please don’t go in.’ And then I saw it hit the iron, and it was our night.”
Cannon coach Che Roth talked about what went wrong for the Cougars Tuesday night.
“I give them (the Hawks) a ton of credit,” said Roth. “They came out and they were more engaged than we were early. We kind of dug ourselves a hole and we made some really bone-headed mistakes at the end of the first half where it could have been a one- or two-possession game (rather than trailing by ten).
“But I’m so proud of the way that our guys competed. In the second half, we played like Cannon.”
Calton had a huge night for the Hawks with a game-high 24 points, including four 3-pointers. Montgomery added 14 points for Latin.
“I think it was a great effort, and we really wanted this game,” Calton said. “We tried to make it not so much about revenge but just going out and doing our thing and what we’ve been preparing to do all season.”
Moss led all Cannon scorers with 21 points, and 7-footer Christopher Reeves had 13 for the Cougars, who were ranked second in the state by Max Preps in the NCISAA 4A rankings, while Latin was third.
“We knew they were going to be amped up, as we’ve swept them the last couple of years and won a championship in their gym, which can’t feel good,” said Roth. “I get it. As much as you want to tell this group that’s coming, that was last year’s team.”
Cannon returns home Thursday to face Country Day at 7 p.m. while Latin travels to play at Covenant Day.
SCORING SUMMARY
Cannon School 15 15 19 11 – 60
Charlotte Latin 25 15 10 13 – 63
CANNON – Jarvis Moss 21, Christian Reeves 13, Karon Boyd 10, Ormiston 9, Childress 3, Swartz 2, Rolle 2
CHARLOTTE LATIN – Graham Calton 24, Chase Montgomery 14, Hirsch 6, Null 6, Haughton 5, Lavitt 4, Hendley 4