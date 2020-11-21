BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy edges Bull City Prep in Phenom November Classic

ROCK HILL, S.C. – The Concord Academy boys basketball team used two clutch free throws by Logan Threatt with 1.6 seconds left to secure a 76-75 victory over Durham Bull City Prep in the Phenom November Classic Friday night.

The Eagles moved their record to 2-1 on the season in the game played at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.

Threatt, a junior, finished with a well-rounded game of nine points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Senior forward Tyler Fearne led the Eagles with 15 points and a career-high11 rebounds. The point total was the second-most in his Concord Academy career.

Senior Trae Benham, a Lipscomb University signee, added 15 points and nine rebounds from his guard spot.

Adam Omar led Bull City Prep with 21 points, and Rashon Leach had 16.

SCORING SUMMARY

Concord Academy 17 25 22 12 -- 76

Bull City Prep 12 26 17 20 -- 75

CONCORD ACADEMY – Trae Benham 15, Javian Cannady 13, KJ Perry 11, Johnson 3, Tyler Fearne 15, Threatt 9, Cvetkvic 6, Mircic 4