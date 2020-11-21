BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy rolls to Phenom November Classic win over Trinity Christian

ROCK HILL, S.C. – For the second consecutive night at the Phenom November Classic, the Concord Academy boys basketball team put on another impressive showing.
Led by senior sharpshooter Trae Benham, the Eagles broke open what was a close game in the first half and went on to take a comfortable 72-48 victory over Fayetteville Trinity Christian Saturday afternoon at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center.
A night earlier, the Eagles sank crucial free throws to take a one-point win in the final seconds over Durham Bull City Prep.
They looked even better on Saturday.
Concord Academy improved to 3-1 on the season, while Trinity Christian dipped to 1-1.
Benham, who has signed with Lipscomb University, posted a double-double with a game-high 25 points while adding 11 rebounds.
Senior forward Tyler Fearne had 15 points and six rebounds for the Eagles, and senior guard Javian Cannady totaled 10 points and six assists.
Freddie Dillione led the Crusaders with 11 points, and Steven Lassiter had 10.
The game was close at the outset, as Concord Academy led by just a point after one quarter, 21-20, and seven points at halftime, 38-31. Benham was hot early, draining five 3-pointers in the first half.
But the Eagles pulled away in the second half, and their defense had a lot to do with that, as Trinity Christian managed just five points in the third quarter, while Concord Academy pumped in 20. From that point, the Crusaders were never a threat.
SCORING SUMMARY
Concord Academy 21 17 20 14 -- 72
Trinity Christian 20 11 5 12 -- 48
CONCORD ACADEMY – Javian Cannady 10, KJ Perry 11, Johnson 3, Trae Benham 25, Tyler Fearne 15, Lambert 3, Threatt 2, Mircic 3
TRINITY CHRISTIAN -- Oates 8, Steven Lassiter 10, Herbert 3, Freddie Dilione 11, McDonald 9, Wright Jr. 7
