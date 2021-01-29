BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy uses fierce rally to keep conference record unblemished

GASTONIA – In spite of a 30-point outburst from Gaston Christian’s Will Kelly and a major halftime deficit, the Concord Academy boys basketball team used strong nights from many players – and a huge game from senior Trae Benham – to rally for a 73-63 road victory Thursday night.

Concord Academy upped its overall record to 16-5 overall, and its 4-0 mark against Metrolina Athletic Conference teams keeps it in first place in the league.

Gaston Christian falls to 5-14, 3-6 but nearly pulled off the upset, thanks, in large part, to Kelly, although Joe Rhyne (12 points) and Greg Breckington (11) helped make things difficult for the visitors, too.

And Concord Academy needed all hands on deck after trailing by 18 points, 43-25, at halftime.

Benham led the way for Concord Academy, pouring in 27 points while adding 10 rebounds and three assists. Freshman, LA Boyd had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Nikola Mircic was big on the boards with 11 rebounds and also contributed four points and three blocked shots.

Concord Academy’s other double-digit scorers were Langston Boyd (13 points) and Javian Cannady (10).

SCORING SUMMARY