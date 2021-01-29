 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy uses fierce rally to keep conference record unblemished
View Comments

BOYS BASKETBALL: Concord Academy uses fierce rally to keep conference record unblemished

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
01-31 CONCORD ACADEMY-GASTON CHRISTIAN LOGO

GASTONIA – In spite of a 30-point outburst from Gaston Christian’s Will Kelly and a major halftime deficit, the Concord Academy boys basketball team used strong nights from many players – and a huge game from senior Trae Benham – to rally for a 73-63 road victory Thursday night.

Concord Academy upped its overall record to 16-5 overall, and its 4-0 mark against Metrolina Athletic Conference teams keeps it in first place in the league.

11-22 BENHAM MUG

Benham

Gaston Christian falls to 5-14, 3-6 but nearly pulled off the upset, thanks, in large part, to Kelly, although Joe Rhyne (12 points) and Greg Breckington (11) helped make things difficult for the visitors, too.

And Concord Academy needed all hands on deck after trailing by 18 points, 43-25, at halftime.

Benham led the way for Concord Academy, pouring in 27 points while adding 10 rebounds and three assists. Freshman, LA Boyd had 13 points, five rebounds and three assists. Sophomore Nikola Mircic was big on the boards with 11 rebounds and also contributed four points and three blocked shots.

Concord Academy’s other double-digit scorers were Langston Boyd (13 points) and Javian Cannady (10).

SCORING SUMMARY

Concord Academy  14     11     24     24 -- 73

Gaston Christian     22     21      9     11 -- 63

GASTON CHRISTIAN – Greg Breckington 11, Elliot 4, Joe Rhyne 12, Bradley 6, William Kelly 30

CONCORD – Javian Cannady 10, Trae Benham 27, Tyler Fearne 7, Langston Boyd 13, Logan Threatt 8, Sergij Cvetkovic 4, Nikola Mircic 4

View Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts