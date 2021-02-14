BOYS BASKETBALL: Cougars avenge loss to Latin, get share of second straight conference crown

Nix, Cannon School’s second-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder, missed the team’s previous two games with the flu, including Tuesday’s 63-60 loss at Charlotte Latin. His excitement and anticipation for returning to action was evident early in the rematch when he scored nine points to help the Cougars build a 24-10 first quarter lead.

Seven-foot junior center Christian Reeves looked like Superman early on as he scored the game’s first basket and added two rebounds and two blocked shots inside the game’s first two-and-a-half minutes. He added four points, another couple rebounds, and another block by the end of the quarter.

“Christian was a monster (today),” said Cannon School coach Che Roth. “He’s just getting better every time out … I thought he was phenomenal.”

Already playing at a high level, Cannon School’s man-to-man defense got even tighter in the opening minutes of the second period. Charlotte Latin missed its first seven field goal attempts and scored its first points of the quarter with 3 minutes, 48 seconds left when Reeves was hit with a technical foul for a mild taunt after a dunk, and the Hawks’ Graham Calton made the ensuing pair of free throws.