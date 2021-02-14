BOYS BASKETBALL: Cougars avenge loss to Latin, get share of second straight conference crown

CONCORD – Sometimes it’s nice to share, as Cannon School and Charlotte Latin will with the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association boys basketball championship this season. But the Cougars didn’t exactly play nice with their league rivals when the Hawks were guests on Cannon’s home floor Saturday.
Cannon School exacted revenge of its loss to Charlotte Latin earlier in the week with a punishing 67-42 victory to claim its share of the CISAA regular-season championship.
Charlotte Latin (15-4 overall, 6-1 CISAA) played fewer league games than Cannon School (23-3, 8-1) because of its COVID-19-affected schedule, but officially the teams are co-champs. Coming off last year’s outright title, Cannon School has won back-to-back CISAA championships for the first time.
“It definitely feels good,” said junior guard D.J. Nix, who scored a team-high 20 points Saturday. “Coming back to this point after losing some pieces feels good to know that we can keep the same level of excellence … It feels good to be back in this position, but the job’s not done. So we have to get this (state championship) ring.”
Conference tournaments aren’t being played this year so teams will jump right in to the state tournament. Brackets will be announced Sunday. Cannon School, the defending Class 4A state title holder, and Charlotte Latin both will likely play first-round games on Thursday in the 17-team North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association 4A bracket.
Nix, Cannon School’s second-leading scorer and third-leading rebounder, missed the team’s previous two games with the flu, including Tuesday’s 63-60 loss at Charlotte Latin. His excitement and anticipation for returning to action was evident early in the rematch when he scored nine points to help the Cougars build a 24-10 first quarter lead.
Seven-foot junior center Christian Reeves looked like Superman early on as he scored the game’s first basket and added two rebounds and two blocked shots inside the game’s first two-and-a-half minutes. He added four points, another couple rebounds, and another block by the end of the quarter.
“Christian was a monster (today),” said Cannon School coach Che Roth. “He’s just getting better every time out … I thought he was phenomenal.”
Already playing at a high level, Cannon School’s man-to-man defense got even tighter in the opening minutes of the second period. Charlotte Latin missed its first seven field goal attempts and scored its first points of the quarter with 3 minutes, 48 seconds left when Reeves was hit with a technical foul for a mild taunt after a dunk, and the Hawks’ Graham Calton made the ensuing pair of free throws.
Charlotte Latin scored only one field goal the rest of the half on Tyler Hendley’s double-pump layup. Cannon School scored the final 10 points of the second quarter, including a coast-to-coast layup from Elijah Ormiston (15 points, five rebounds) with 33 seconds to go and an ensuing backcourt steal/3-pointer combo from Jarvis Moss (12 points, five assists).
The Cougars led 39-14 at the half, but the Hawks, especially Calton, played with a high sense of purpose in the third quarter. The 6-5 senior forward scored Charlotte Latin’s first six points of the period and later added a pair of 3-pointers as the Hawks shaved 10 points off Cannon’s halftime lead entering the final quarter.
Calton’s two free throws to open the fourth was the first of two times Charlotte Latin pulled within 13 points. But the second time – with 6:09 remaining in the game – was as close as the Hawks got. Latin didn’t score another field goal, and the Cougars finished the game on a 15-3 run to re-establish the 25-point lead they held at halftime.
Calton outscored the rest of his teammates, finishing with 22 points and a team-high eight rebounds. Reeves finished with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine blocks, while Nix added seven boards.
“Coach says, ‘Win the day’,” said Nix of the upcoming state tournament. “And if we win the day for the next how many ever days, then I think we can (win the state championship).”
SCORING SUMMARY
Charlotte Latin 10 4 18 10 -- 42
Cannon School 24 15 8 20 -- 67