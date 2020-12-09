BOYS BASKETBALL: Cougars rebound impressively by routing High Point Wesleyan on the road

HIGH POINT – For the second time this season, the Cannon School boys basketball team bounced back from a tough defeat with an impressive all-around victory, as the Cougars went on the road and took down High Point Wesleyan Christian Academy, 78-54, Tuesday night.

Several Cougars put together big nights for Cannon, which improved its record to 6-2 on the season.

Cannon senior guard Jarvis Moss posted 23 points and six rebounds, senior swingman DJ Nix tallied 18 points and six rebounds, senior center Elijah Ormiston registered 17 points and nine boards, and junior forward Karon Boyd finished with a double-double of 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The Cougars looked strong after succumbing to Westminster Catawba Saturday in a close one, 70-68, in Rock Hill, South Carolina. On Friday, Cannon rebounded from a three-point defeat at Charlotte Northside Christian Academy by downing powerful Greensboro Day School.

On Tuesday night, Cannon broke open a close game by sparking a monstrous 21-7 scoring advantage in the second quarter to build a 15-point lead at halftime. Cannon eased on to the victory as it, in addition to multiple high-scoring performers, received heady play from Cougars such as Jay Claggett, who contributed tough defense to go with five assists and five points.