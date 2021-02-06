BOYS BASKETBALL: Cox Mill holds on to get key SPC win over Wonders

KANNAPOLIS – It had been three weeks since the Cox Mill boys basketball team won a game, so you would understand why the Chargers were pleased to outlast A.L. Brown Saturday, 64-62. But it was one of those games either team could have lost and would have had only itself to blame.
The first two weeks of its drought were due to a team COVID-19 quarantine, and when Cox Mill returned to action this week it faced something else most South Piedmont 3A Conference teams are trying to avoid right now: a red-hot Central Cabarrus team.
So after sustaining their first in-conference two-game losing streak since the 2015-16 season, the Chargers were glad to get in the win column. Even if Saturday’s victory included losing a double-digit first-quarter lead, enduring a sloppy third quarter by both teams, and shooting 9-of-23 from the free throw line, including 4-of-11 in the fourth quarter.
“It’s really nice (to get a win), especially the way this week has been and the way the last three weeks have been as a program,” said Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson. “So for us, it feels great. At the end of the day, during this season, it’s all about what it takes to get a win.
“We don’t care how ugly it looks. We don’t care how bad our free throw shooting is. As long as it ends in a ‘W,’ let’s move on and get better and go to the next one.”
For Cox Mill, the next one is a return home to play Northwest Cabarrus on Monday, and the one after that is at home with A.L. Brown on Wednesday – part of a second consecutive week with three games. The Wonders have a pair of games with Concord (on the road Monday, home on Friday) sandwiched around Wednesday’s Cox Mill rematch.
Cox Mill improved to 5-2 both overall and in league play. A.L. Brown, which also had a COVID quarantine and, until this past week, had not played an SPC game since Jan. 15, fell to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference.
The Wonders looked to be the more wary team as Saturday’s game got underway. Sometimes succumbing to the Chargers’ intense defensive pressure, they fell behind 15-2 with 4 minutes, 5 seconds left in the first quarter. Junior guard Marcus Morgan had a lot to do with Cox Mill’s hot start, too, drilling three 3-pointers in the opening minutes for nine of his 11 points.
Starting with Ja’Lan Chambers’ short-range, rim-friendly jumper, A.L. Brown began chipping away. With the help of 3-pointers by Chambers and Koby Scott, the Wonders were down just 22-14 when the first period ended.
A.L. Brown used a 10-2 run in the second quarter to muster a tie, 29-29, at the 2:43 mark. And when Scott popped a 3 from the right wing with a hand in his face with two seconds left, the teams went into halftime deadlocked, 32-32.
“I’m super proud of our guys,” said A.L. Brown coach Andy Poplin. “I just thought (Cox Mill) punched us in the mouth a little bit to start with. Maybe we weren’t sure if we were good enough to play with them. So I’m awfully proud that our guys understand we can play with anybody; we just have to play the right way.”
A 3-pointer by Kheni Briggs, who finished with 11 points, eight rebounds and five assists, gave A.L. Brown its first lead at 4:09 of the third quarter, but that was followed by a sloppy three-minute stretch in which both teams were prone to unforced errors.
A.L. Brown didn’t score in that stretch until Scott had to hustle across midcourt to track down an errant inbounds pass that came from under his basket and finished the play with a layup and a three-point play with 1:15 remaining in the period.
Led by back-to-back buckets from Xavier Chambers, A.L. Brown built its largest lead, 51-44, two minutes into the fourth quarter. But John Anthony Baker hit a short jumper for Cox Mill, and teammate Chris Hunter (18 points, eight rebounds, three steals) erased the rest of the deficit with three straight layups.
Pairs of free throws by the Wonders’ Briggs, Scott, and C.J. Wilson and consecutive layups by the Chargers’ Isaiah Nelson (14 points) helped their respective teams retake leads in the final four minutes. Meanwhile, Cox Mill missed four straight free throws inside the final minute.
Though he failed to complete a three-point play by missing the bonus free throw, Hunter’s layup with 50.7 seconds gave Cox Mill a 62-59 edge. But Scott’s 3-pointer from the right corner with Baker in his grill with 21 seconds left tied the game.
Hunter sealed the Chargers’ victory by making the first of a two-shot foul with eight seconds left after getting fouled on a drive down the left side of the lane. He split another pair of free throws with 0.2 seconds remaining after grabbing a rebound of Ja’Lan Chambers’ 3-point miss.
“When it gets down to the last four minutes, guys have to make plays,” said Poplin. “Little things make the difference. I thought down the stretch they turned us over a couple times, they got to some 50-50 balls and laid them in. If we get those 50-50 balls I think we’re in good shape.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Cox Mill 22 10 10 22 – 64
A.L. Brown 14 18 12 18 – 62
COX MILL – Chris Hunter 18, Marcus Morgan 11, John Anthony Baker 13, Isaiah Nelson 14, Powell 6, Hamilton 2
A.L. BROWN – C.J. Wilson 13, Chajon 3, Kheni Briggs 11, J. Chambers 7, Russell 2, X. Chambers 5, Koby Scott 21