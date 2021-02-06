BOYS BASKETBALL: Cox Mill holds on to get key SPC win over Wonders

KANNAPOLIS – It had been three weeks since the Cox Mill boys basketball team won a game, so you would understand why the Chargers were pleased to outlast A.L. Brown Saturday, 64-62. But it was one of those games either team could have lost and would have had only itself to blame.

The first two weeks of its drought were due to a team COVID-19 quarantine, and when Cox Mill returned to action this week it faced something else most South Piedmont 3A Conference teams are trying to avoid right now: a red-hot Central Cabarrus team.

So after sustaining their first in-conference two-game losing streak since the 2015-16 season, the Chargers were glad to get in the win column. Even if Saturday’s victory included losing a double-digit first-quarter lead, enduring a sloppy third quarter by both teams, and shooting 9-of-23 from the free throw line, including 4-of-11 in the fourth quarter.

“It’s really nice (to get a win), especially the way this week has been and the way the last three weeks have been as a program,” said Cox Mill coach Ty Johnson. “So for us, it feels great. At the end of the day, during this season, it’s all about what it takes to get a win.