BOYS BASKETBALL: Duke, Carnes career nights help Tigers quash an East Rowan comeback
Friday night high school basketball action

Brady Duke, seen in this file photo, had a career-best 27 points against East Rowan Tuesday.

 Todd Maulden/Special to the Independent Tribune

MOUNT PLEASANT – Tuesday night marked a new season for the Mount Pleasant boys basketball team.

It also marked a new Brady Duke and Jadon Carnes.

Duke and Carnes both notched career-high point totals in a home game against East Rowan to help the Tigers open the 2021 season with a 77-65 victory.

Duke, a sharpshooting junior guard, poured in 27 points in the best game of his tenure with the Tigers. Carnes, also a junior guard, tossed in 19 to finish with his most productive outing.

Mount Pleasant (1-0) held a 10-point lead at the end of the first quarter and staved off a fierce comeback from East Rowan (0-1) the rest of the way.

Jack Pruitt added 12 points for the Tigers, who play host to Northwest Cabarrus on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

