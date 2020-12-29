 Skip to main content
BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles and Cougars both secure wins in tournaments
BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles and Cougars both secure wins in tournaments

  • Updated
01-01 MUGS

Concord Academy's Javian Cannady (left) and Trae Benham

CONCORD – The Concord Academy and Cannon School boys basketball teams – both reigning state champions -- are proving their wares in national tournaments this week.

For Concord Academy, the Eagles earned a big win in the Blue Devil Holiday Classic near Jacksonville, Florida. Concord Academy destroyed Seacoast High (Florida) Monday night, 71-31.

The Eagles were led in scoring by senior Lipscomb University (Tennessee) signee Trae Benham, who had 17 points. Senior shooting guard Javian Cannady, who also played at Concord High School before transferring to Concord Academy, added 15 points. Sergej Cvetkovic contributed 11.

The Eagles, who improved their overall record to 8-4 on the season, moved on to Tuesday’s tournament semifinal, where they will take on Orange Park High (Florida) at 7:30 p.m.

Playing in the highly touted Beach Ball Classic in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, the Cougars bounced back from a loss Monday night by routing Socastee High (South Carolina), 97-50, Tuesday morning.

11-20 JARVIS MOSS MUG

Cannon School's Jarvis Moss

Jarvis Moss had 26 points for the Cougars, while DJ Nix (18 points), Karon Boyd (16 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) and Austin Swartz (13 points) also made strong contributions.

The win moved Cannon on to face North Myrtle Beach High on Tuesday afternoon.

