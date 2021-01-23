BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles hold off rival Northside Christian for a key MAC victory

Just like that, Concord Academy was up 38-21 with 3:20 left in the third period.

“I got to lead my guys,” said Threatt, a junior guard. “I don’t need to score everything, but I need to help everybody else get what they can do. That’s just the leadership out here.”

By scoring the first five points of the final period, including Threatt’s step-back jumper deep in the left corner, the Eagles built their largest lead of 45-27 with just under six minutes left in the game. That’s when slender sophomore guard Wesley Tubbs III began asserting himself for the Knights.

Tubbs, who shared team-high scoring honors with Hubbard III, had 10 of his 11 points over the rest of the game including a 3-pointer with 12.7 seconds left that brought Northside within 53-48. With the help of Benham’s five free throws in the final 44 seconds, Concord Academy kept its distance.

“Free throws were kind of my struggle last year,” said Benham, a lefty shooter who Cantadore estimates at being about 150 points shy of 2,000 for his career. “I worked on it a ton over the summer.”