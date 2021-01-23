BOYS BASKETBALL: Eagles hold off rival Northside Christian for a key MAC victory

CONCORD – Quick starts to the first and second quarters allowed Concord Academy to withstand a spirited fourth-quarter push from visiting Northside Christian Academy, as the Eagles held on for a 55-50 boys basketball victory Friday.
The Metrolina Athletic 3A Conference rivals have identical 14-5 overall records. But in a season in which game cancellations are no surprise, Northside Christian has a 5-1 league mark while Concord Academy has won its only two MAC contests.
The teams postponed a matchup that was scheduled earlier in the season and still hope to make it up before the regular season ends the first week of February. On a related note, Friday’s game was Northside Academy’s fourth this week.
Whether it was a factor or not, Concord Academy jumped on the Knights quickly.
Of the Eagles’ first three baskets, senior guard Trae Benham sandwiched a 3-pointer from the wing inside assists on a short baseline jumper by Tyler Fearne and a dunk from Tucker Johnson. Javian Cannady’s free throw gave Concord Academy an 8-0 lead halfway into the opening quarter.
The Eagles’ fierce halfcourt man-to-man defense forced four turnovers during that span and helped keep the ball out of the basket on the Knights’ first five shots. Northside Christian finally scored when former Hickory Ridge High School player Daniel Lubamba hit a free throw with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left in the period, and the Knights registered their first field goal on Glynn Hubbard III’s 3-pointer about 18 seconds later.
“We usually start in a little different look defensively,” said Concord Academy coach Frank Cantadore II. “But I felt our man-to-man defense today was really good. I was proud of them.”
The Eagles carried an 11-4 advantage into the second quarter and extended it to 20-6 within the first three minutes. A Cannady dunk in transition livened things up, and Logan Threatt’s layup on an ensuing fastbreak took fewer than 20 seconds total.
Despite back-to-back 3-pointers from the right corner by Northside’s Christian’s Noel Tesfa, Concord Academy took a 29-16 lead to halftime.
“Northside’s a tough team,” said Cantadore. “You can’t sleep on them. I told my guys at halftime a 13-point lead doesn’t mean anything against a team like Northside. They beat some really good teams and have some high-level players.”
Playing defense with an invigorated sense of purpose, Northside Christian scored five of the second half’s first seven points. But seconds after Nikola Mircic entered the game for the first time, the sizeable Eagles center received a nice entry pass from Threatt and converted it into a short bank shot.
After Benham went coast-to-coast with a hard-driving layup that followed his defensive rebound, Threatt assisted on another basket by driving into the lane and kicking out a pass to Cannady at the left wing for a 3-pointer.
Just like that, Concord Academy was up 38-21 with 3:20 left in the third period.
“I got to lead my guys,” said Threatt, a junior guard. “I don’t need to score everything, but I need to help everybody else get what they can do. That’s just the leadership out here.”
By scoring the first five points of the final period, including Threatt’s step-back jumper deep in the left corner, the Eagles built their largest lead of 45-27 with just under six minutes left in the game. That’s when slender sophomore guard Wesley Tubbs III began asserting himself for the Knights.
Tubbs, who shared team-high scoring honors with Hubbard III, had 10 of his 11 points over the rest of the game including a 3-pointer with 12.7 seconds left that brought Northside within 53-48. With the help of Benham’s five free throws in the final 44 seconds, Concord Academy kept its distance.
“Free throws were kind of my struggle last year,” said Benham, a lefty shooter who Cantadore estimates at being about 150 points shy of 2,000 for his career. “I worked on it a ton over the summer.”
Benham was the main beneficiary of Northside’s need to start fouling Eagles players to put them at the free-throw line. For the game, Benham led his team with 19 points and nine rebounds, and added four assists and two steals.
Threatt added 11 points, and Cannady helped with eight rebounds, four assists, and seven points. Hubbard added nine rebounds to his 11 points, while Tubbs III pulled in eight boards.
Concord Academy has three conference games next week, opening with a home game vs. Charlotte’s Hickory Grove Christian on Tuesday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Northside Christian 4 12 11 23 -- 50
Concord Academy 11 18 11 15 -- 55
NORTHSIDE CHRISTIAN – Lubamba 3, Wesley Tubbs III 11, Felton 4, Glynn Hubbard III 11, Mattocks 6, Homanen 5, Tesfa 6, Pierce 4
CONCORD ACADEMY – Cannady 7, Johnson 5, Trae Benham 19, Fearne 2, Boyd 9, Logan Threatt 11, Mircic 2