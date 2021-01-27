BOYS BASKETBALL: Fearne, other seniors shine in Concord Academy shellacking of Hickory Grove

The Eagles’ senior forward registered a complete overall game, contributing 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot to Concord Academy’s 70-30 win over Charlotte Hickory Grove.

Other seniors who stood out statistically for the Eagles on the big night were Javian Cannady, who had eight points, six rebounds and three steals; Lipscomb University signee Trae Benham (12 points), who’s nearing 2,000 points for his illustrious career; and 6-4 forward KJ Perry, who had nine points.