BOYS BASKETBALL: Fearne, other seniors shine in Concord Academy shellacking of Hickory Grove
In this file photo, Concord Academy's Tyler Fearne is introduced before a game.

 LESTER BARNES, SPECIAL TO THE INDEPENDENT TRIBUNE

CONCORD – On Senior Night for the Concord Academy boys basketball team, Tyler Fearne showed up and showed out.

The Eagles’ senior forward registered a complete overall game, contributing 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot to Concord Academy’s 70-30 win over Charlotte Hickory Grove.

Other seniors who stood out statistically for the Eagles on the big night were Javian Cannady, who had eight points, six rebounds and three steals; Lipscomb University signee Trae Benham (12 points), who’s nearing 2,000 points for his illustrious career; and 6-4 forward KJ Perry, who had nine points.

Concord Academy improved its record to 15-5

SCORING SUMMARY

Hickory Grove           9      5       9     8 -- 30

Concord Academy  22     28     11     9 -- 70

HICKORY GROVE – Nelson 5, Stinson 11, Holt 11, Jackson 4

CONCORD ACADEMY – Javian Cannady 8, KJ Perry 9, Tucker Johnson 2, Trae Benham 12, Tyler Fearne 10, LA Boyd 7, Logan Threatt 6, Baryden Lambert 3, Sergej Cvotkovic 11, Nikola Mircic 4

 

