BOYS BASKETBALL: Fearne, other seniors shine in Concord Academy shellacking of Hickory Grove

CONCORD – On Senior Night for the Concord Academy boys basketball team, Tyler Fearne showed up and showed out.
The Eagles’ senior forward registered a complete overall game, contributing 10 points, seven rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot to Concord Academy’s 70-30 win over Charlotte Hickory Grove.
Other seniors who stood out statistically for the Eagles on the big night were Javian Cannady, who had eight points, six rebounds and three steals; Lipscomb University signee Trae Benham (12 points), who’s nearing 2,000 points for his illustrious career; and 6-4 forward KJ Perry, who had nine points.
Concord Academy improved its record to 15-5
SCORING SUMMARY
Hickory Grove 9 5 9 8 -- 30
Concord Academy 22 28 11 9 -- 70
HICKORY GROVE – Nelson 5, Stinson 11, Holt 11, Jackson 4
CONCORD ACADEMY – Javian Cannady 8, KJ Perry 9, Tucker Johnson 2, Trae Benham 12, Tyler Fearne 10, LA Boyd 7, Logan Threatt 6, Baryden Lambert 3, Sergej Cvotkovic 11, Nikola Mircic 4