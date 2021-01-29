BOYS BASKETBALL: Hobbs looms large in Jay M. Robinson’s nail-biting win over Hickory Ridge

HARRISBURG – Because his large physical presence had so much to do with the gaudy numbers Daevin Hobbs put up against Hickory Ridge, it seemed like more of him deserved the honor of closing out the Jay M. Robinson boys basketball team’s nail-biting road victory Thursday.

But maybe it was fitting, because it was a couple of Hobbs’ fingernails that sealed the Ragin’ Bulls’ fate as the Bulldogs escaped with a 72-69 non-conference victory, his team’s fourth straight win.

For the game, the 6-foot-5 sophomore scored 35 points – including three dunks – while grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring seven of his team’s final 12 points. But when Hickory Ridge inbounded the ball under its own basket with 3.4 seconds left in the game, it was Dobbs who got the tip of his hand on the pass that prevented the Bulls from securing the ball long enough to launch a Hail Mary shot as time expired.

The victory allowed Jay M. Robinson to improve to 4-4 overall, while Hickory Ridge’s record dropped to two wins and five losses, three of which have come by three or fewer points, including the Bulls’ 82-21 loss to the Bulldogs Tuesday night.