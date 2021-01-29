BOYS BASKETBALL: Hobbs looms large in Jay M. Robinson’s nail-biting win over Hickory Ridge

HARRISBURG – Because his large physical presence had so much to do with the gaudy numbers Daevin Hobbs put up against Hickory Ridge, it seemed like more of him deserved the honor of closing out the Jay M. Robinson boys basketball team’s nail-biting road victory Thursday.
But maybe it was fitting, because it was a couple of Hobbs’ fingernails that sealed the Ragin’ Bulls’ fate as the Bulldogs escaped with a 72-69 non-conference victory, his team’s fourth straight win.
For the game, the 6-foot-5 sophomore scored 35 points – including three dunks – while grabbing 11 rebounds and scoring seven of his team’s final 12 points. But when Hickory Ridge inbounded the ball under its own basket with 3.4 seconds left in the game, it was Dobbs who got the tip of his hand on the pass that prevented the Bulls from securing the ball long enough to launch a Hail Mary shot as time expired.
The victory allowed Jay M. Robinson to improve to 4-4 overall, while Hickory Ridge’s record dropped to two wins and five losses, three of which have come by three or fewer points, including the Bulls’ 82-21 loss to the Bulldogs Tuesday night.
“Daevin is a real heady ballplayer,” said Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts Sr. “He’s really smart, plays hard, always leave it on the floor. He made some excellent plays at the end, made some key free throws, blocks and rebounds. He’s the anchor of our ship.”
Jay M. Robinson broke the fourth quarter huddle with a 56-47 lead, but Hickory Ridge hit the floor with a sense of urgency. The Bulls scored eight of the period’s first 10 points, with Hobbs’ finger roll layup providing Jay M. Robinson’s only points.
During the Bulls’ run, the Bulldogs turned the ball over on five straight possessions, including Dobbs being called for a charge. Landis Fredericks (11 points) scored five points during the stretch as Hickory Ridge pulled to within 58-55 with 4 minutes, 38 seconds left in the game.
Nearly four minutes later, Fredericks’ scooping layup attempt was pulled off the rim by teammate Jordan Marsh and quickly pushed back through the hoop as the Bulls trailed 65-64 with 43 seconds remaining.
Hobbs and guard Samirion Hughes each made three of four free-throw attempts in the game’s final 37 seconds to help seal the deal. Seventeen of Hobbs’ points came from the charity stripe.
“Tonight I was focused on getting to the basket and getting free throws,” said Hobbs. “I know last game they fouled a lot. My (outside) shot was off a little bit so I just kept going to the rack.”
In Tuesday’s 81-80 loss to Jay M. Robinson, Hickory Ridge scored 39 points in the fourth quarter.
“We’re just trying to keep positive,” said Bulls coach Robert Machado. “… and understand it’s about a process. We’re there. We’re right in it. If a couple balls go the other way …”
In the first quarter, Jay M. Robinson went on a 15-3 run that led to its biggest lead, 19-7. Marsh, who led Hickory Ridge with 23 points, scored eight straight points, including two 3-pointers.
An additional 3-pointer by Marsh in the second quarter gave the Bulls their last lead with 3:23 on the clock.
Jay M. Robinson outscored Hickory Ridge 13-4 to start the second half and led 46-35 halfway through the third quarter. Zion Gunter helped the Bulls recover, scoring all six of his points in a span of 1:25.
The Bulldogs saw flashes of greatness from one of its players, too: Hughes. He finished with 10 points, five rebounds and five assists, including a sweet dish to Hobbs in the fourth quarter, when Hobbs cut down the lane and received a pass from Hughes, then dunked it one-handed.
Another huge Hughes assist came in the third quarter when guard Avery Moses came charging hard up the court. Once he reached the Bulldogs’ free-throw line, he passed to his right to Hughes, who quickly gave it right back to Moses. who finished an easy basket.
Jay M. Robinson next plays host to Concord on Wednesday, while Hickory Ridge faces Lake Norman at home on Tuesday.
SCORING SUMMARY
Jay M. Robinson 20 13 23 16 -- 72