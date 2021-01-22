BOYS BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson edges Wolverines for second consecutive victory

The last of Jay M. Robinson’s double-digit leads came with 4:29 left in the game on Zaier Jones’ hard drive from the right wing. He scored six points in a 70-second stretch, as all of his seven points came in the final frame.

Inside the final two minutes, West Cabarrus had three chances to cut Jay M. Robinson’s lead to two points. On consecutive possessions, Jayden Munson, despite scoring 15 points, missed a 3-pointer, Harris (17 points) couldn’t convert a well-defended layup attempt that followed his backcourt steal, and Jackson was tangled up by a defender when he drove the lane resulting in a jump ball scenario that gave the Bulldogs’ possession.

“We talked about it in a timeout,” said Batts Sr. “They do a good job of driving. We wanted to try to close and collapse and help a lot. We have something called ‘kills,’ in which we try to get three stops in a row. We focused on that in that timeout to try to get a kill.”

The teams exchanged points five times in the final minute. Munson’s power layup with 10 seconds left closed the Wolverines’ gap to 75-74.

After a Jay M. Robinson free throw, West Cabarrus had 5.7 seconds to try and tie. Sebastian Akins, who had nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, drover nearly the length of the floor, but his jumper from the free-throw line bounced out.