BOYS BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson edges Wolverines for second consecutive victory

CONCORD – Given enough chances, it really seemed like the momentum-turning West Cabarrus boys basketball team was going to overtake Jay M. Robinson’s game-long lead, even though the Wolverines were playing catch-up for most of 32 minutes.
But when West Cabarrus’ final opportunity evolved into an open-look jumper from the free-throw line that bounced off the rim and the backboard in the closing seconds, the visiting Bulldogs emerged as survivors, enduring a 76-74 victory to close out a sweep of the teams’ home-and-home series this week.
Although the teams have identical 2-4 records, both overall and in conference play, Jay M.Robinson is on the upswing, winning its last two. On the contrary, West Cabarrus has lost four in a row, although Thursday’s defeat provided some moral relief after three straight double-digit losses.
“It was a tough one,” said winning coach Lavar Batts Sr. “(West Cabarrus) is very scrappy. Coach (Jabarr) Adams does a great job of getting those guys up to play extremely hard. We had a big (win) that we pretty much took control of over at our place (Wednesday), but we knew it was going to be a dogfight over here.”
Starting with a Ky Richardson (14 points) 3-pointer from the left wing fewer than 30 seconds into the game, Jay M. Robinson never trailed nor was the game ever tied. When Daevin Hobbs’ sank his second 3-ball with 2 minutes, 20 seconds left in the first quarter, the Bulldogs quickly built an eight-point lead, 13-5.
Jay M. Robinson built the first of several 10-point margins when it went up 34-24 on Samiron Hughes’ 3-pointer from the left wing at the 6:23 mark of the second quarter. In the meantime, Hobbs was expanding his repertoire.
To go with his three first-half 3-pointers, the sophomore forward tapped in a nice alley-oop pass from Hughes (17 points, five assists) to open the second quarter and asserted himself later in the period by dunking after receiving a nice bounce pass to the low post.
Hobbs scored 17 of his game-high 27 points in the first half and also led both teams in rebounds with 10.
His short-range jumper at the end of a Bulldogs fastbreak gave them their largest lead of the game, 34-22, late in the second period. Josh Harris’ pair of free throws trimmed West Cabarrus’ deficit just before halftime.
“His first half was amazing,” said Batts Sr. “He’s very unstoppable … He’s the head of our spirit.”
Junior guard Jaylan Jackson came off the bench to spark the Wolverines in the third quarter. Led by his hard-charging drives to the basket, Jackson’s 11 third-quarter points (out of 17 for the game) helped West Cabarrus pull to within 53-48 entering the final quarter.
Richardson countered Jackson’s efforts, scoring 10 of his 14 points, including two 3-pointers, in the third quarter.
The last of Jay M. Robinson’s double-digit leads came with 4:29 left in the game on Zaier Jones’ hard drive from the right wing. He scored six points in a 70-second stretch, as all of his seven points came in the final frame.
Inside the final two minutes, West Cabarrus had three chances to cut Jay M. Robinson’s lead to two points. On consecutive possessions, Jayden Munson, despite scoring 15 points, missed a 3-pointer, Harris (17 points) couldn’t convert a well-defended layup attempt that followed his backcourt steal, and Jackson was tangled up by a defender when he drove the lane resulting in a jump ball scenario that gave the Bulldogs’ possession.
“We talked about it in a timeout,” said Batts Sr. “They do a good job of driving. We wanted to try to close and collapse and help a lot. We have something called ‘kills,’ in which we try to get three stops in a row. We focused on that in that timeout to try to get a kill.”
The teams exchanged points five times in the final minute. Munson’s power layup with 10 seconds left closed the Wolverines’ gap to 75-74.
After a Jay M. Robinson free throw, West Cabarrus had 5.7 seconds to try and tie. Sebastian Akins, who had nine of his 13 points in the fourth quarter, drover nearly the length of the floor, but his jumper from the free-throw line bounced out.
“The guys played well, it’s the best we played all year,” said Adams, West Cabarrus’ coach. “We had (only) 11 turnovers, so we’re getting better. That’s all we can ask for right now.”
SCORING SUMMARY
Jay M. Robinson 17 17 19 23 -- 76
West Cabarrus 10 14 24 26 -- 74
JAY M. ROBINSON – Samiron Hughes 17, Ky Richardson 14, Moses 2, Brooks 3, Dameron 6, Jones 7, Daevin Hobbs 27
WEST CABARRUS – Josh Harris 17, Jayden Munson 15, Jean-Pierre 2, Jaylan Jackson 17, Sebastian Akins 13, Minard, III 2, Matthews 8