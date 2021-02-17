BOYS BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson gets it going early against Northwest Cabarrus and never slows down

Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts Sr. said it all goes back to last Thursday’s loss to the Vikings, during which his team squandered a fourth-quarter lead. And the Bulldogs had been fuming about it, dying to get back on the court and make amends.

The winless Trojans just happened to be up next.

“We’ve been talking all week,” said Batts, whose team improved to 6-7 overall and 4-7 in the SPC. “We were pretty upset after the Central game last Thursday; we felt could have and should have won, and we let it slip away. We just came in the last few days and focused on what we need to do from beginning to end, and this was probably our best performance from beginning to end that we’ve had this year.”

Despite its record (0-12, 0-11 SPC), Northwest Cabarrus is a competitive basketball team with talented players, and they proved they weren’t going to be intimidated in the hostile environs.

Hobbs opened the night with a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but Northwest’s Jamari McKoy came right down the court and matched it to even the score.

Well, then, things changed.