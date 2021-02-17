BOYS BASKETBALL: Jay M. Robinson gets it going early against Northwest Cabarrus and never slows down

CONCORD – The image is still burned into the minds of the Jay M. Robinson boys basketball players.
Last Thursday, the Bulldogs had powerful Central Cabarrus on the ropes and nearly became the first team to beat the Vikings, who’ll at least be South Piedmont 3A Conference co-champions this year. Unfortunately, for Jay M. Robinson, the Vikings rallied and kept the Bulldogs near the bottom of the league standings.
With win-hungry – and talented – Northwest Cabarrus coming into their gym Tuesday night, the Bulldogs were determined to have a different narrative for their penultimate game of the season.
And it turned out to be a story of dominance they’ll likely use as motivation heading into next season.
The Bulldogs came out on fire and stayed that way for most of the night, running away with an 89-60 victory that probably wasn’t even as close as the final score.
Bulldogs 6-foot-5 sophomore Daevin Hobbs, in particular, put on a show, scoring 31 points in myriad ways, whether they were on deep 3-pointers, spin moves in the traffic, running the floor for layups, or aggressive rebounds and putbacks.
But on this night, every Jay M. Robinson player had the touch, as 12 Bulldogs got into the scorer’s book, and many of those points were the direct results of the stymieing defense that induced Northwest Cabarrus turnovers.
Jay M. Robinson coach Lavar Batts Sr. said it all goes back to last Thursday’s loss to the Vikings, during which his team squandered a fourth-quarter lead. And the Bulldogs had been fuming about it, dying to get back on the court and make amends.
The winless Trojans just happened to be up next.
“We’ve been talking all week,” said Batts, whose team improved to 6-7 overall and 4-7 in the SPC. “We were pretty upset after the Central game last Thursday; we felt could have and should have won, and we let it slip away. We just came in the last few days and focused on what we need to do from beginning to end, and this was probably our best performance from beginning to end that we’ve had this year.”
Despite its record (0-12, 0-11 SPC), Northwest Cabarrus is a competitive basketball team with talented players, and they proved they weren’t going to be intimidated in the hostile environs.
Hobbs opened the night with a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but Northwest’s Jamari McKoy came right down the court and matched it to even the score.
Well, then, things changed.
Zikei Wheeler launched back-to-back 3-pointers and swished them both, and then Asheton Bennett took a pass from Hobbs and put it in to make the score 11-3 just 2½ minutes into the game. In the first quarter, Jay M. Robinson missed just four of its 13 shots, one of them being a desperation 3-point heave at the buzzer.
But the second quarter is when the Bulldogs truly separated themselves from Northwest.
The Trojans were still desperate for their first victory of the season, and they played like it, getting three buckets in a row from Jacari Mickens, Trevon Dozier and Jayden Deese to trim the Jay M. Robinson lead to 26-19 with about 5:30 left in the first half.
But after Hobbs nailed another 3-pointer, the Bulldogs were able to set up their press, and Northwest had trouble handling it.
Over the next 4½ minutes of play, Jay M. Robinson forced eight Trojans turnovers out of 11 possessions. Virtually each time, the Bulldogs converted it into points, putting forth an 18-0 scoring surge. Hobbs had 13 points in the second quarter alone, and Jay M. Robinson went into halftime up big, 46-21.
The Bulldogs’ lead rarely dipped below the 26-point from that point on.
“We wanted to step up our defensive intensity and effort tonight because that’s key in winning ballgames,” Batts said, “and the past few games, we would let up. We would play a little bit, and then we’d let our foot off the gas. I told these guys, ‘We just need to keep our foot on the gas and play a complete game.’ And we finally put one together, thank God.”
The hard-fighting Trojans did place three players in double figures, with the sweet-shooting Mickens leading the way with 18 points, followed by McKoy and Trevon Dozier, who had 15 apiece.
After Hobbs, the Jay M. Robinson scoring was spread out evenly, with Hughes scoring 12 points, Wheeler and Carson Beane putting up nine apiece, and Ky Richardson and Bennett getting six each.
“We came out with energy,” Hobbs explained. “We needed to win this game. We want to have a chance for states. These were the last two games of the season, so we came out ready to play. We didn’t like the feeling of that (Central game), so we did everything within our power to not let that happen again.”
SCORING SUMMARY
NW Cabarrus 13 8 17 22 – 60
Jay M. Robinson 23 23 17 26 – 89
NORTHWEST CABARRUS – Trevon Dozier 15, Jacari Mickens 18, Jamari McKoy 15, Deese 8, Gonder 4
JAY M. ROBINSON – Samarion Hughes 12, Wheeler 9, Richardson 6, Brooks 2, Dameron 3, Carter 2, Jones 2,
Beane 9, Kilzi 5, Bennett 6, Jordan 2, Daevin Hobbs 31