BOYS BASKETBALL: Mount Pleasant's late rally against the Rocky River’s top team falls short

Austin Medlin, on his way to a 21-point night, made a pair of 3-pointers, and Jake Bartell established himself as a threat in the lane by adding three field goals. They are two of West Stanly’s all-senior starting five that Barbee insists “have played with each other since they were knee-high to a grasshopper.”

None of them could jump out of the gym, but the Colts are fundamentally capable and have a solid team chemistry. As they asserted their offensive will, Barbee demanded a better defensive effort as the game headed into the second quarter.

Mount Pleasant could not have responded any stronger. On the floor, the Tigers nearly pitched a shutout. While West Stanly converted on five of six free-throw attempts in the second period, it did not convert a field goal for the first 7 minutes, 59 seconds.

But Bartell, who had 19 points and seven rebounds, closed the quarter by launching an ugly-looking 3-point attempt from the right wing that he miraculously banked in for a 30-19 halftime lead.

Unfortunately for Mount Pleasant, it couldn’t take advantage of its defensive stand. While West Stanly missed all but one of its 15 field goal attempts in the quarter, the Tigers were barely any better, going 3-for-13 from the field.