BOYS BASKETBALL: Mount Pleasant's late rally against the Rocky River’s top team falls short

MOUNT PLEASANT – Coach Jody Barbee says that for some reason, the first quarter has not been kind to his Mount Pleasant boys basketball team this season. When they’ve played games against more formidable opponents, the Tigers have performed evenly for the final three quarters. Abysmal first periods have been too difficult to overcome.
Tuesday’s showdown with the Rocky River 2A/3A Conference’s top team was the latest example. Mount Pleasant trailed visiting West Stanly by double figures going into the second quarter and could never fully recover, dropping a 62-53 decision.
The Tigers fell to 3-3 overall and 2-3 in the conference. Including West Stanly (7-0, 5-0), Mount Pleasant’s league losses have been to the Rocky River’s top three teams. On Thursday, the Tigers play at Monroe’s Central Academy of Technology & Arts, which it defeated 79-57 earlier this season.
“For some reason, in the bigger games we seem to not show up in the first quarter,” said Barbee, whose team trailed 22-11 after the opening period. “When we decide to play basketball from the second quarter on, a team like (West Stanly) that’s senior-laden … you can’t beat teams like that.”
Mount Pleasant’s only lead of the game came 2 1/2 minutes in when Jadon Carnes, who finished with 15 points, hit the first of his three 3-pointers for a 5-4 edge. West Stanly slowly built its advantage, and an 8-2 run to close the first quarter gave the Colts a double-digit lead.
Austin Medlin, on his way to a 21-point night, made a pair of 3-pointers, and Jake Bartell established himself as a threat in the lane by adding three field goals. They are two of West Stanly’s all-senior starting five that Barbee insists “have played with each other since they were knee-high to a grasshopper.”
None of them could jump out of the gym, but the Colts are fundamentally capable and have a solid team chemistry. As they asserted their offensive will, Barbee demanded a better defensive effort as the game headed into the second quarter.
Mount Pleasant could not have responded any stronger. On the floor, the Tigers nearly pitched a shutout. While West Stanly converted on five of six free-throw attempts in the second period, it did not convert a field goal for the first 7 minutes, 59 seconds.
But Bartell, who had 19 points and seven rebounds, closed the quarter by launching an ugly-looking 3-point attempt from the right wing that he miraculously banked in for a 30-19 halftime lead.
Unfortunately for Mount Pleasant, it couldn’t take advantage of its defensive stand. While West Stanly missed all but one of its 15 field goal attempts in the quarter, the Tigers were barely any better, going 3-for-13 from the field.
“We never could get in a rhythm (offensively),” said Barbee. “When you’re on your home floor and you can’t make shots, you have to find other ways to create your offense. I don’t think we did a very good job of attacking the rim and finding a way to get to the free-throw line where we could generate some points.”
Freshman guard Bo Barbee provided a spark off the bench by scoring all five of his points in the third quarter as Mount Pleasant cut its deficit to 41-35 with 1:44 left. But Medlin closed the period with a couple of baskets, and the Colts once again led by double figures, 45-35. The Colts maintained a large lead through the first six minutes of the final quarter.
Junior guard Brady Duke, who led Mount Pleasant with 19 points, got hot in the period. Duke converted a three-point play at the 1:38 mark, and when he connected on his second 3-pointer of the quarter, with 32 seconds to play, the Tigers trailed 58-53.
By that time, West Stanly had forced Mount Pleasant into a fouling situation. With 1 ½ minutes left, Colts coach John Thompson instructed his team to “make ’em chase” as they employed a game of keep-away.
Medlin was the main beneficiary, sinking five of six free throws inside the final minute. For the quarter, the Colts were 11-13 from the free-throw line -- 19-for-23 for the game. Seven of Tayshawn Haygood’s 10 points came from the charity stripe.
Mount Pleasant’s Jack Pruitt grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.
SCORING SUMMARY
West Stanly 22 8 15 17 -- 62